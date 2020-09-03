 Skip to main content
Ward, Jessie M.
Ward, Jessie M.

Jessie M. Ward of Hartford died recently at Flowers Hospital. He was 82. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5th, at 11 am from Antioch Baptist Church in Hartford. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery with Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 4th, at the church from 5 to 7 pm.

