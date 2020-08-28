Williams, Kathleen

Kathleen Williams, 81, of Elba passed away recently at Elba Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday August 28, 2020, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.