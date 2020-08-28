 Skip to main content
Williams, Kathleen
Kathleen Williams, 81, of Elba passed away recently at Elba Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020, 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday August 28, 2020, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

