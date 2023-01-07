Adams: Declaring Jan. 8 a national holiday is the right thing to do

Don’t have clear, first-hand memories of New Year’s Day 1953, but 2023’s began mildly like it, since lights went out both days.

In ’53, Hank Williams Sr., headed to West Virginia/Ohio for holiday gigs, died in his Cadillac’s backseat, smothering an American music light yet to be rekindled.

In ’23, the House of Adams, at 1:30 a.m., was plunged into temporary, sporadic darkness when electricity went out nearly four hours, as the crow flies.

Being powerless during overnight hours was but a minor inconvenience to begin what’s expected to be a 365-day year, featuring banner events.

Starting today.

There’s no ifs ands or buts about it, in the HoA and at Mary Ann’s, Jan. 8 is a national holiday!

Why?

Well, a case could be made any of the following events warrant wild-eyed celebration, but the first four happenings, particularly, are most worthy.

On Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, Gladys Presley gave birth to son Elvis Aron, 35 minutes after his brother, Jesse Garon, was stillborn.

In 1946, Gladys bought Elvis his first guitar, a 1947 Kay flat top K19, from Tupelo Hardware, when Elvis reportedly wanted a bike or rifle.

In 1956, Elvis’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” single reached No. 1 on Billboard’s charts and remained a record 11 weeks.

In 1993, Elvis Commemorative Postage Stamps were issued.

Seems like we should be having parties globally, celebrating Elvis turning 88 today, and again Sept. 17, for Hank’s 100th birthday.

Hank, remember, was fired by the Grand Ole Opry and Elvis wasn’t asked back after his first appearance on the Opry stage was deemed unfit for Ryman Auditorium’s, ahem, family-oriented audiences.

Hmmm.

Before party guests arrive at your place, check out these other Jan. 8 events, like 1993, when NBC offered “The Tonight Show” to Dave Letterman, now a retired geezer with possibly the grayest, bushiest beard anywhere.

Before that, this date in 1646 saw the world’s oldest surviving newspaper first printed in the Netherlands.

George Washington delivered the first State of the Union Address on this date in 1790, and in 1815, the Battle of New Orleans was fought, after the War of 1812 had ended the previous Dec. 24.

Social media spread news/views back then on horseback.

By the way, the late Johnny Horton taught Baby Boomers about “The Battle of New Orleans” in his No. 1 crossover hit in April 1959.

Speaking of last battles, on Jan. 8, 1877, Crazy Horse and Sioux warriors fought the final battle against U.S. Cavalry at Wolf Mountain in the Montana Territory, where many indigenous tribes lived, according to James Stewart’s character, Mace Bishop, in conversation with his brother Dee (Dean Martin) late in “Bandolero,” starring Raquel Welch.

In 1902, New York State Assemblyman F.G. Landon got a bill passed criminalizing men turning around on a street and “looking at a woman in that way.”

Mississippi, in 1918, was the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution authorizing prohibition of alcohol.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt encouraged passage of the 21st Amendment, repealing the 18th in 1933, thereby de-criminalizing his White House happy hour martinis.

Hmmm.

Singers Shirley Bassey (1938) and Little Anthony Gourdine (1941) also celebrate birthdays today.

Partying starts soon as these 255 candles get lit.

Let the music play …