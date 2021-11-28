A bit of history. Keep it all in perspective.

The following was sent to me by one of my judge friends the other day, which was sent to him by one of his lawyer friends. Enjoy.
I had occasion today to remember my childhood friend Drew Bowers. I was a child, perhaps six or seven. Mr. Bowers was well into his 70s in my earliest memory of him. He was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and a colleague of my father’s. He lived down in the valley in Kingwood, on West Road, and we used to walk through the little patches of woods left in the neighborhood. You would be amazed what you can see in the middle of town if you learn to move slow and be quiet.
Mr. Bowers was the captain of the University of Arkansas debate team as a freshman. And was expelled in 1913 for leading a student protest, over the expulsion of several other students, at what we know as the UARK Theatre on Dickson Street. The incident is said to have involved the then governor of Arkansas and way too much sour mash whiskey.
Mr. Bowers earliest memory was waking up in the middle of the night at his home, out from Imboden, hearing hoofbeats coming over the ridge (He said a mule, rather than a horse. He could tell the difference) and a voice yelling, “Cleveland’s elected!”
His daddy was a whiskey-making Baptist preacher. Mr. Bowers found the still when he was 14, and stayed drunk until he was 35. My grandfather bought him his last drink at a bar in St. Louis after an oral argument before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Mr. Bowers was a devout atheist. Once challenged with “When you stand before Jesus and can’t explain why you don’t have faith, what are you going to do?” He responded, “I’m going to tell the truth. What are you going to say when God asks ‘I gave you a mind capable of distinguishing between truth and falsehood and what did you do with it?’” He also said it was a vicious lie that he had streaked Methuselah’s funeral. He was out of town at the time.
That same grandfather told a story, that he claimed he heard from an Arkansas Circuit Judge who served when such folks actually rode the circuit on horseback or in a buggy, about riding through Imboden one morning and seeing what appeared to be a small riot in progress. The judge asked a bystander if the problem was, perhaps, a school election. The bystander said, “Naw, Judge. Its Mitt Bowers’ boy Drew. He just turned 14. They’re tryin’ to put shoes on him.”
Mr. Bowers ran for governor of Arkansas twice. As a Republican, if I recall, go figger. Campaigning mostly off of a mule. He declined to run again. Said he didn’t believe in third terms.
He went from the 8th grade to the University, was expelled, never got a degree, “Read law” in a private office in Grant County, and passed a county bar exam.
They said he didn’t know much law, but he could make a jury glaze over and rock in their chairs.
When he turned 65, the personnel office at the Department of Justice told him he had reached mandatory retirement age. Bowers objected. Within 48 hours, a teletype arrived, signed by Lyndon Johnson, to the effect that “Bowers worked until Bowers didn’t want to anymore.”
He retired at 78, went back downtown and reopened his first Little Rock office in the Donaghey Building. He retired again at 93.
Brilliant mind, broad shoulders, big hands that had held a plow behind a mule, and could hold a little guy’s hand just as well.