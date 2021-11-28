A bit of history. Keep it all in perspective.

The following was sent to me by one of my judge friends the other day, which was sent to him by one of his lawyer friends. Enjoy.

I had occasion today to remember my childhood friend Drew Bowers. I was a child, perhaps six or seven. Mr. Bowers was well into his 70s in my earliest memory of him. He was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and a colleague of my father’s. He lived down in the valley in Kingwood, on West Road, and we used to walk through the little patches of woods left in the neighborhood. You would be amazed what you can see in the middle of town if you learn to move slow and be quiet.

Mr. Bowers was the captain of the University of Arkansas debate team as a freshman. And was expelled in 1913 for leading a student protest, over the expulsion of several other students, at what we know as the UARK Theatre on Dickson Street. The incident is said to have involved the then governor of Arkansas and way too much sour mash whiskey.

Mr. Bowers earliest memory was waking up in the middle of the night at his home, out from Imboden, hearing hoofbeats coming over the ridge (He said a mule, rather than a horse. He could tell the difference) and a voice yelling, “Cleveland’s elected!”