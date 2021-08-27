A brief history of the Wildcats vs Carver

Dr. George Washington Carver was the scheduled keynote speaker when Enterprise’s World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument was dedicated on Dec. 11, 1919, but heavy rainfall that month rendered what roads and bridges there were between Enterprise and Tuskegee impassable.
So dedication ceremonies went on without the notable scientist whose research led to uses for peanuts that’ve saved farms hither and yon and fed millions more than a century.
Almost 102 years after that historic dedication ceremony, Montgomery’s George Washington Carver High School’s Wolverines are coming to Enterprise tonight … their 11th visit … to play football against Enterprise High School’s Wildcats for the 18th time.
The Wolverines, making their second Wildcat Stadium appearance, are looking to cut into Enterprise’s 16-1 lead in the series dating to 1974’s, 34-6, EHS win.
That victory was the second for the Wildcats against a Montgomery school; the then-Coffee County High School Wildcats beat Montgomery County (aka Ramer), 12-0, in 1925, then lost the rematch in 1928, 14-12.
After the monumental first Carver win, EHS beat Robert E. Lee, 16-8, in ’74’s last game.
The Cats have faced other Montgomery public schools and lead series with Sidney Lanier (16-6) and Robert E. Lee (10-9) but trail Jeff Davis (10-14) and defunct Cloverdale (0-2).
Overall, Enterprise is 52-32 against Montgomery city teams, an unimaginable record to those of us somewhat awe-stricken Enterprise faithful perched in historic Cramton Bowl Oct. 11, 1963, when the Cats were beaten by Lanier and their cohorts wearing striped shirts and whistles, 14-6.
Enterprise was 7-1-2 that season, beating Greenville, Sylacauga, Elba, Dothan, Andalusia, Carroll and Eufaula. The Cats were tied by Opp (0-0) and Charles Henderson (6-6) but suffered only the loss to Lanier.
Oh well.
Over the years, Enterprise and Carver have squared off as region foes, but tonight’s game brings the 6A Wolverines to Wildcat Stadium the second consecutive year, this time trying to avenge the 35-19 loss to the 7A Wildcats in 2020.
Carver, idle last week, is coming off a 7-4 season that ended with a 22-19 loss to Helena in the first playoff round.
Carver’s lone win in the Enterprise series, in 1995, ended 22-8; Carver, then coached by the flamboyant Alonzo Pickett, went 6-5 and ended the season losing to Robert E. Lee, 15-12, in a second-round playoff rematch.
Carver had begun ’95 losing 21-12 to Lee, and lost to Sidney Lanier, Jeff Davis and Ensley early that year, then won six straight games before the season-ending playoff setback.
Besides Enterprise, Carver defeated Dothan, Selma, Calhoun, J.O. Johnson and Benjamin Russell.
The ’95 Cats struggled in a 5-5 season that ended, like the 2020 campaign, with a loss in Theodore in the playoffs.
Enterprise also lost to Bay High (21-0), Rutherford (6-3) and Northview (2-0) in ’95 and beat Dothan (28-6), Pike County (27-0), Tuscaloosa County (17-10), Mosley (35-14) and Carroll (28-0).
Hmmm.
FYI: At one time or another, at least seven different football-playing Alabama high schools—Bessemer, Birmingham, Dothan, Eutaw, Gadsden, Montgomery and Union Springs—were named for Carver.That brings us back to tonight’s game when the ninth-ranked Wildcats (1-0) and unranked Wolverines (0-0) take the field for, hopefully, Carver’s first 2021 loss.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Check the EHS website for brand new Wildcat Stadium rules.