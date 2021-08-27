A brief history of the Wildcats vs Carver

Overall, Enterprise is 52-32 against Montgomery city teams, an unimaginable record to those of us somewhat awe-stricken Enterprise faithful perched in historic Cramton Bowl Oct. 11, 1963, when the Cats were beaten by Lanier and their cohorts wearing striped shirts and whistles, 14-6.

Enterprise was 7-1-2 that season, beating Greenville, Sylacauga, Elba, Dothan, Andalusia, Carroll and Eufaula. The Cats were tied by Opp (0-0) and Charles Henderson (6-6) but suffered only the loss to Lanier.

Oh well.

Over the years, Enterprise and Carver have squared off as region foes, but tonight’s game brings the 6A Wolverines to Wildcat Stadium the second consecutive year, this time trying to avenge the 35-19 loss to the 7A Wildcats in 2020.

Carver, idle last week, is coming off a 7-4 season that ended with a 22-19 loss to Helena in the first playoff round.

Carver’s lone win in the Enterprise series, in 1995, ended 22-8; Carver, then coached by the flamboyant Alonzo Pickett, went 6-5 and ended the season losing to Robert E. Lee, 15-12, in a second-round playoff rematch.