A day for memorable events

While breaking out today-was-a-week-ago for some Sunday afternoon rubbernecking, your scribe espied workers setting up carnival rides inside Boll Weevil Circle.

Suddenly, instead of real time 87 degrees, your scribe felt like it was 55 degrees and saw hordes of us Baby Boomers magically celebrating the annual fall carnival in Kwik Chek’s parking lot, riding the Scrambler, scared of being shook free/ slung into/through the Big R’s front window.

The Scrambler never tore loose but ridin’ it flung a cravin’ for humongous Big R cheeseburgers w/shredded lettuce, orders of fries and life-sized cups brimming with Co-Cola or Sprite.

But who could deal with all that after enjoying carnival popcorn, candied apples, cotton candy, at least a brace of sausage dogs and man-sized grape drinks?

Hey, the Big R could wait since it’d be here long after carnival rides, sideshows and cuisine left town or so we thought then.

Can’t recall the exact dates the carnival was here, but if October 10 was one of ’em, history added it to various events more memorable than the Tilt-a-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, etc.