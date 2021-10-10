A day for memorable events

While breaking out today-was-a-week-ago for some Sunday afternoon rubbernecking, your scribe espied workers setting up carnival rides inside Boll Weevil Circle.
Suddenly, instead of real time 87 degrees, your scribe felt like it was 55 degrees and saw hordes of us Baby Boomers magically celebrating the annual fall carnival in Kwik Chek’s parking lot, riding the Scrambler, scared of being shook free/ slung into/through the Big R’s front window.
The Scrambler never tore loose but ridin’ it flung a cravin’ for humongous Big R cheeseburgers w/shredded lettuce, orders of fries and life-sized cups brimming with Co-Cola or Sprite.
But who could deal with all that after enjoying carnival popcorn, candied apples, cotton candy, at least a brace of sausage dogs and man-sized grape drinks?
Hey, the Big R could wait since it’d be here long after carnival rides, sideshows and cuisine left town or so we thought then.
Can’t recall the exact dates the carnival was here, but if October 10 was one of ’em, history added it to various events more memorable than the Tilt-a-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, etc.
If you’ve watched U.S. Naval Academy football games lately, Enterprise’s Chance Warren (No. 0) is a senior slotback for the Academy, founded on this date in 1845 in Annapolis.
On Oct. 10, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire finally burned out after three days during which 300 people died, 100,000 were left homeless and $222M in damages were incurred.
If you recall Enterprise history, you’ll remember much of our downtown area also burned, but on March 22, in 1898, 1899 and 1900 … and The Enterprise Ledger (est. 1898) likely covered it somehow …
Elsewhere, the then-Chicago Cardinals played their first National Football League game Oct. 10, 1920.
“Dreft,” Proctor & Gamble’s first synthetic detergent, hit stores on this date in 1933.
Some 20 years later, inside the House of Adams, a handful of Tide was crammed into your scribe’s mouth by … your scribe.
Not smart.
In 1935, George Gershwin’s “Porgy & Bess” opened on Broadway and the play continues entertaining folks globally to this day.
On Oct. 10, 1954, Ho Chi Minh entered Hanoi after French troops left, a move that eventually led to Vietnam’s War we fought, ultimately prompting Enterprise population growth that continues even as we speak.
“Giant,” the movie starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean, in his last role, premiered in New York City on this date in 1956.
The late-Bob McMillan loved the brassy title tune and had the Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band playing it into submission early in his dictatorship, er, directorship, 1958-73.
Lee Harvey Oswald stayed in a Helsinki, Finland, hotel Oct. 10, 1959; slightly more than four years later, his name wasn’t registered in a Dallas hotel but was in American history where it remains … until someone comes along to rewrite the history of Nov. 22, 1963, like revisions happening to a continuous stream of historical events that’ve shaped our lives.
Hmmm.
More positively, on Oct. 10, 1948, Cyril Neville (“Working Man”) was born in New Orleans and he’s still singing today, proving Montgomery-born Nat King Cole’s lyric, “… Let the music play as long as there’s a song to sing; Then I will stay younger than spring …”
It’s from “This Is All I Ask” …