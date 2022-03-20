A day of war and whimsey

In the words of the late Enterprise High School junior class English teacher extraordinaire, Mr. M.G. Kelley, “Give me two sheets of paper, one to write on, one to cover with. This is a test.”

Then he’d add, “There’s no need for any screaming and squalling, climbing of walls or the gnashing of teeth; it’s too late for that.”

Please, readers, heed Mr. Kelley’s words … this is a test: “How many wars are being fought on planet Earth at this moment?”

That’s it.

Moments later, Mr. Kelley would explain, “When I pass around the room, place your test papers in my right hand. Here I come!”

Hmmm.

March 20 (2022’s Vernal Equinox) has historically been a day of infamy, of WAR, man vs. man and/or man vs. diseases and a date occasionally featuring whimsey.

For example in 1345, the Saturn-Jupiter-Mars’ conjunction was blamed for causing Black Death.

In 1774, British Parliament passed the Boston Port Act, closing Boston Harbor until colonists paid off some Tea Party rowdyism.

On March 20, 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was published.

In 1896, Marines landed in Nicaragua to protect U.S. citizens, and in 1902, France and Russia issued a joint proclamation approving an Anglo-Japanese Alliance, reserving rights to protect interests in China and Korea.

After three U.S. Merchant Marine ships were sunk, President Woodrow Wilson met with his cabinet to discuss entering World War I (1917).

On March 20, 1922, the U.S.S. Langley, the Navy’s first aircraft carrier, was launched, some 11 years before Dachau, the first Nazi concentration camp, was completed.

On March 20, 1930, Col. Harland Sanders opened a restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky, and in 1934, Mrs. Babe Didrikson Zaharias pitched a hitless exhibition inning for Philadelphia’s A’s against Brooklyn’s Dodgers.

Some 7,000 Jewish refugees fled German-occupied Memel Lithuania March 20, 1939, two years before the Nazi-German Yugoslav Pact was drawn.

On March 20, 1944, 2,500 women trampled Chicago department store guards while trying to buy 1,500 alarm clocks; a year later, the U.S. 70th Infantry Division captured Saarbrucken, immediately before Allied troops invaded Germany.

In 1952, the U.S. Senate ratified the final World War II treaty restoring Japanese sovereignty.

On March 20, 1968, while a certain EHS senior moved into the current House of Adams, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill removing gold backing of paper currency, 100 years to the day after Jesse James’s Gang stole $14,000 from a Russellville, Kentucky, bank.

On March 20, 1986, New York City passed its first lesbian/gay rights legislation.

Moving along.

Celebrating March 20 birthdays are pitcher “Iron Man” Joe McGinnity (1871), singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe (1915), British songbird Vera Lynn (1917), PBS’s Mr. (Fred) Rogers (1928) and singer/songwriter Jerry Reed (1937).

Hmmm.

About the test answer from above, as former EHS science teacher/coach Wayne Adams (no relation) said circa 1965, “Look it up in the book.”

Hint: Try 40 wars globally.

Plus one nearby.

It’s mortal combat involving warrior and Southern gentleman, Matt Rodgers, who resigned as Enterprise State Community College president this week to continue battling a relentless, horrendous enemy.

We’ve been friends since September 1972, and Matt’s a man who exudes President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s description:

“Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear.” …