A fond farewell

Feels like it just opened last week.

What was decommissioned as the M.N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center Wednesday was a 64-or-so-year-old tribute to Enterprise’s movers/shakers who saw a need … and filled it.

Legend recorded a community-wide meeting proved this town’s eagerness to build a place for Baby Boomers and generations following us to have somewhere to recreate.

Plans for the $60,000 building were laid out for inspection before the gathering.

That night, Mr. Ben Byrd Henderson Sr. and Mr. L.H. Sessions pledged $10,000 apiece; others on hand combined to foot the balance.

Long story short, 90 days after the meeting, keys to the building on Palafox Street were handed to local dignitaries, who unlocked doors to what’s served us faithfully in various capacities ever since.

Time flies.

Shortly after the Rec Center opened adjacent to Enterprise City Pool, your scribe, during the first of countless visits inside, was amazed watching older Boomers playing ping-pong.

While never adroit enough to play the game publicly, your scribe relished watching/listening to other young’uns ping-ponging.

Another unforgettable moment happened outside the building’s backdoor, while lined up at the storage room with teammates on the John Griffin Jr.-coached Tigers: Gary “Frog” Martin, John Hill, Jimmy “Prince” Stanley, Joe Bynum, Riley Griffin, Harold Stanley, David Layton, et al, to get our wool uniforms and green caps, headwear that smelled good but wouldn’t stand up in front.

Even inserted pieces of cardboard or, horrors, baseball cards, wouldn’t make our caps resemble those worn by those other Tigers, Detroit’s: Sandy Amoros, Lou Berberet, Steve Bilko, Frank Bolling, Rocky Bridges, Jim Bunning, “Stormin’” Norman Cash, Harry Chiti, Rocky Colavito, Hank Foiles, Paul Foytak, Al Kaline, Clem Labine, Frank Lary, Em Lindbeck, Don Mossi, Charlie “Paw Paw” Maxwell, Dick McCauliffe, Coot Veal, Ray Semproch, Ozzie Virgil, Eddie Yost and other mysteriously-named dudes.

These names “Spellcheck,” in the laptop ginning these words, said don’t exist, like Hank Agguire, an early relief pitching specialist, whose 16-year career ERA was 3.25.

But Hank is best remembered in the House of Adams for his .085 career batting average, a number saluted by former St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher-turned-announcer, Dizzy Dean, whose career ERA, 3.02, accompanied a .225 batting average.

Ole Diz often said Hank, like other hurlers, went to the plate dragging a wagon tongue for a bat.

In comparison, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, boasting a .230 batting average for his 9-year career, was hitting .203 before Thursday’s game against L.A.’s Dodgers, a mark which includes one 2022 clutch hit.

Nifty return on a $9,275,000 arbitration-set salary for someone unable to hit his weight.

Backtracking, Detroit’s 1960 Tigers, managed by Jimmy Dykes, Billy Hitchcock (one game) and Joe Gordon, finished 71-83, sixth in the eight-team American League.

Can’t recall how our ’60 Tigers finished.

No matter, your scribe entered the transfer portal, moving along to the ’61 league champion Cardinals.

Speaking of Cardinals, mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when history could be made, weather/circumstances permitting.

MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals, featuring Enterprise’s versatile rookie Brendan Donavan, face Colorado’s Rockies, and the NFL’s New York (football) Giants play New England’s Patriots, featuring Enterprise’s versatile rookie Marcus Jones.

Almost unbelievable!

Ain’t it?

Hmmm.

Didn’t attend Wednesday’s decommissioning ceremony.

Crying in public ain’t a good look for Boomers with pleasant memories …