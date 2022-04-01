A Greek tragedy in sports

Bein’s how it’s April 1, here’s an official April Fool’s sports column, with its japery stashed below.

March 16, 2022, a day that’ll live in infamy, left your scribe stunned, gutted, in a seemingly-endless weeping/projectile vomiting/dry heaving/moaning cycle, like one begun Friday, Nov. 17, 1961, after Enterprise’s Wildcats fell to Dothan 26-17 in the rivalry-renewal game.

Why?

Because Freddie Freeman now plays for Los Angeles.

And Atlanta got nothing for him.

But memories.

“Beware Greeks bearing gifts!”

In the House of Adams, despite masterminding a World Championship and stealing $16M closer Kenley Jansen, Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos is a Greek Tragedy.

More’n a fortnight after Freddie donned Dodger Blue, your scribe’s still lost, like the mourner arriving late for a funeral, skooching into a pew, discovering he’s in the wrong weepery, skooching out, high-tailing to another funeral parlor, learning he’d missed the service.

Freddie’s the third/fourth highest-paid Dodger, even behind hurler Trevor Bauer, whose alleged sexual misbehavior has declawed him, with pay, until at least mid-April.

Believing great pitching wins World Series was sorely questioned in 2021, when Atlanta’s cobbled-together mound staffs surprised nigh everyone.

But Atlanta had FREDDIE!

Surprises?

Boston sold Babe Ruth to New York’s Yankees, who eventually fired The Bambino; the Grand Ole Opry axed Hank Williams Sr. and didn’t invite Elvis back after one appearance.

We don’t need no stinkin’ surprises nowadays.

But here’s another: Fernando Tatis Jr. surprised Padres training campers, reporting with a wrist broken in one of his admitted-to-motorcycle smashups.

Pity the 23-year-old struggling under a paltry 14-year, $340M contract for working mostly nights/weekends (in season).

El Nino‘ll miss three+ months following mid-March surgery.

FREDDIE’s gone.

Jorge and Joc, too.

Rewinding, your scribe’s second-stunned-sports gut-wrenching, after the Dothan calamity, happened when Alabama fullback Mike Fracchia got hurt and, more recently, a third, when Joe Namath broke his knee against NC State.

Didn’t think Bama’d ever win another game.

Hmmm.

Thankfully, Baby Boomers have our long-standing “duck and cover” protocols during stunning times, i.e. the absolute mess when Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky was outed after decades of molesting lads.

And now, there’s the ongoing University of Michigan legal miasma involving more than 1,000 victimized former players/others, individually suing the school over sexual misconduct, by a team doctor, during Bo Schembechler’s Ann Arbor reign.

And there’s transgender medalist Lia Thomas’s ongoing saga, which besides making Kaitlyn Jenner bilious, caused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to proclaim second-place finisher, Florida resident Emma Weyant, the “rightful winner” in a recent Atlanta swim-off.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox nixed a ban on transgender students playing girls’ sports; Oklahoma’s House passed a bill barring male students from girls’ sports; Utah State Legislature voted to override Cox’s veto.

Duck. And. Cover.

Elsewhere, Cleveland’s Guardians (formerly Indians) and sex-scandal-laden Washington’s Commanders (formerly Redskins) were among the first outfits abandoning insensitive mascots.

Still believe nicknaming teams Indians, Redskins, etc. is tribute, not insult.

Wonder when Atlanta, the organization that tomahawked Chief Noc-a-Homa in 1986, will shed Braves for something harmlessly current, maybe Cowards?

Why?

BECAUSE FREDDIE’S GONE!

Surprises.

What are the odds jettisoned Raiders personnel Henry Ruggs III, Carl Nassib, Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden, et al, missed bewildering even one Las Vegas fan?

NFL Falcons’ Calvin Ridley gambled his way into suspensionville, while MLB’s Cubs are opening Wrigley Field’s onsite sportsbook.

Say what?

And what about “Lefty,” Phil Mickelson, dumbfounding golfdom running his mouth, touting the Greg Norman-fronted Saudi Golf League, while bashing the PGA so vociferously he sheepishly/swiftly stepped away from toonaments, including the Masters, indefinitely to, uh, hidernate?

Or was he suspended?

Hmmm.

Sorry, there’s no April Fool’s malarkey; squandered precious creative-thinking time cyphering how long it’ll take to recover from FREDDIE’s exodus.

Will resume working on FREDDIEGATE immediately after recovering from the diabolical ’61 Dothan catastrophe …