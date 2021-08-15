A homage to the King

This one’s for Mary Ann, who tomorrow, for the 44th year since Aug. 16, 1977, will mourn the rumored death of Elvis.
Born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, Elvis Presley died in his Memphis home, Graceland, at age 42, meaning he’s been dead longer’n he lived.
He’s 86.
And popular enough to have his own SiriusXM Radio station (Ch. 75) broadcasting 24/7 from Graceland.
Elvis and Frank Sinatra (SiriusXM 71), who’ll be 106 December 12, performed in nightclubs, concerts, on TV, made movies and recorded volumes of tunes.
Frank recorded almost 1,000 different songs in 54 years; Elvis totaled approximately 834 in 25.
Elvis and Frank were singers who took every song they performed/recorded for their own; both artists slaid Paul Anka’s “My Way.”
Frank and Elvis scoured countless sources for songs … and found ’em.
Mostly, in the House of Adams whenever anyone asks what’s your favorite Sinatra song? Your favorite by Elvis?
Answers: “whichever one’s playing.”
Frank’s “All the Way” is a start.
Elvis and Frank weren’t noted songwriters, though Elvis helped write a few of his Top-100 hits, including the first of three tunes that play in the HoA answer to the “favorite” question.
It’s “Don’t Be Cruel,” written by Brooklyn-born Otis Blackwell and Elvis in 1956, available on the album, “Elvis’ Golden Records.”
Elvis recorded songs from various Black blues and R&B songsmiths throughout his career; Blackwell was one of ‘em.
Otis, whose songs were performed by countless artists, also wrote “All Shook Up,” “Fever,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hey Little Girl,” “Handy Man,” “Return to Sender” and “One Broken Heart for Sale.”
The second Elvis song most played in the HoA was written by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, both, like Blackwell, Brooklynites.
“Surrender” recorded in 1960, appears on “Elvis’ Golden Records Vol. III,” and showcases Elvis’ vocal range about as well as any tune that ain’t “How Great Thou Art.”
Pomus/Shuman songs were also recorded many times by many artists, among ’em, “Turn Me Loose,” “A Teenager in Love,” “(If You Cry) True Love, True Love,” “This Magic Moment,” “Suspicion” and “Sweets for My Sweet.”
The favorite Elvis tune ain’t written in Brooklynese and ain’t a studio recording.
“The Wonder of You” was recorded during a 1970 concert and, in the HoA, is the masterpiece of the “On Stage” album.
The song, which reached No. 9 on Billboard’s charts, was written by Thomas Baker Knight Jr. (1933-2005).
Who?
Baker Knight, Birmingham born and raised, who didn’t write as many monstrous hits as Blackwell, Pomus and Shuman, created “Lonesome Town” (Ricky Nelson) and the Academy of Country Music’s 1976 “Song of the Year,” “Don’t The Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time” (Mickey Gilley), and tunes recorded by Paul McCartney, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Sammy Davis Jr., Jerry Lee Lewis and Sinatra (“Anytime At All).”
Hmmm.
Truth be told, Elvis sorta improved Baker’s “The Wonder of You” by adding four words to the lyrics.
It’s the line Elvis speaks to the incomparable James Burton, lead guitarist of Elvis’ TCB Band (1969-77) whose original lineup also featured Jerry Scheff, Ronnie Tutt, John Wilkinson and Larry Muhoberac.
Mary Ann, you remember the line, spoken near the end of “Wonder,” during the bridge:
“Play the song, James.”
And James evermore does.
Every time …