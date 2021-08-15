A homage to the King

It’s “Don’t Be Cruel,” written by Brooklyn-born Otis Blackwell and Elvis in 1956, available on the album, “Elvis’ Golden Records.”

Elvis recorded songs from various Black blues and R&B songsmiths throughout his career; Blackwell was one of ‘em.

Otis, whose songs were performed by countless artists, also wrote “All Shook Up,” “Fever,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hey Little Girl,” “Handy Man,” “Return to Sender” and “One Broken Heart for Sale.”

The second Elvis song most played in the HoA was written by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, both, like Blackwell, Brooklynites.

“Surrender” recorded in 1960, appears on “Elvis’ Golden Records Vol. III,” and showcases Elvis’ vocal range about as well as any tune that ain’t “How Great Thou Art.”

Pomus/Shuman songs were also recorded many times by many artists, among ’em, “Turn Me Loose,” “A Teenager in Love,” “(If You Cry) True Love, True Love,” “This Magic Moment,” “Suspicion” and “Sweets for My Sweet.”

The favorite Elvis tune ain’t written in Brooklynese and ain’t a studio recording.