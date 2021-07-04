A look at Independence Days gone by

Mindy Carson and Les Baxter (His Chorus and Orchestra) both had 1955 hits with “Wake the Town and Tell the People.”

It’s a love song needing heeding: Wake up everybody and tell ’em today’s July 4, 2021, Independence Day, 24 hours more meaningful than fireworks, ice-cold thirst-slackers in $400 Yeti coolers or No. 3 washtubs and/or Joey Chestnut eating enough hotdogs to feed a small town at Nathan’s on Coney Island.

And no, not talking Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech in Yankee Stadium July 4, 1939.

Now.

Any American with a sixth-grade education could do much worse than spending 2-3 minutes today reading 482 powerful words that form an important cornerstone of the U.S. of A., most especially these 72 words from the U.S. Constitution:

Amendment I

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Amendment II