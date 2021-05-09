A look at Sundays past in the House of Adams

Larry and Glenn Howell, the late Mike Miller and Gary Martin, Ronnie Parrish, Freddie Roberts and untold others frequently played.

One Sunday on the Ouida Street-Windham Drive corner, we were in the top of the first inning when lightning struck an electric transformer beside Southern Oil Co. (Ouida at U.S. 84) dispatching a huge fireball down the line in our direction.

Even before that demonic fireball passed over our heads, we scattered willy-nilly, each toward our own home, grudgingly content to memorize backs of baseball cards the rest of the stormy afternoon.

In the HoA, the ’60s involved getting shod in new Sunday shoes bought to replace the previous year’s Sunday’s converted to everyday-dutie-shoes, moments before school commenced in September.

Another BIG Sunday afternoon event was a monthly long-distance call to Daddy’s parents in Michigan; hopefully, we didn’t holler into the phone like Andy, Opie and Aunt Bee – and Sgt. Alvin York and his Maw – did.

Speaking of Maw, to all who qualify for the special 24 hours Pres. Woodrow Wilson proclaimed a holiday on this date in 1914, Happy Mother’s Day!