A look at Sundays past in the House of Adams

So, today is Sunday, May 9, 2021, a good day to reflect upon childhood Sunday afternoon-related events that were sorta BIG stuff in the House of Adams 60 some odd years ago.
The 1960s, a nice coming-of-age decade, was a time families, after 5-6-day work weeks, crammed into family sedans to ride around rubbernecking, eating soft-serve ice cream from the Dairy Queen and/or Tastee-Freez.
Here, it was the 1980s before many retailers dared open on Sundays; a couple of drugstores and one gas station were about all the exceptions.
Having family in Midland City and Dothan provided other BIG Sunday afternoon doings, like visiting the Supreme Ice Cream malt shop just off Dothan’s South Oates Street where the building’s warmest thing was water from a wall-mounted fountain.
Someone in our carload always chose the 25-cent banana split, so we generally enjoyed ice cream treats first, then went a’rubbernecking.
At some point, Sunday afternoon BIGGIES added searching for wild plums growing rampant in the same places your scribe and grandson Lane Marler, 22, still patrol.
In our neighborhood in the early ’60s, Sunday afternoon pick-up baseball/football games beside the Army Reserve Center on Mill Avenue, former site of Peanut Stadium, typically attracted enough non-asparagus eaters to play real games.
Larry and Glenn Howell, the late Mike Miller and Gary Martin, Ronnie Parrish, Freddie Roberts and untold others frequently played.
One Sunday on the Ouida Street-Windham Drive corner, we were in the top of the first inning when lightning struck an electric transformer beside Southern Oil Co. (Ouida at U.S. 84) dispatching a huge fireball down the line in our direction.
Even before that demonic fireball passed over our heads, we scattered willy-nilly, each toward our own home, grudgingly content to memorize backs of baseball cards the rest of the stormy afternoon.
In the HoA, the ’60s involved getting shod in new Sunday shoes bought to replace the previous year’s Sunday’s converted to everyday-dutie-shoes, moments before school commenced in September.
Another BIG Sunday afternoon event was a monthly long-distance call to Daddy’s parents in Michigan; hopefully, we didn’t holler into the phone like Andy, Opie and Aunt Bee – and Sgt. Alvin York and his Maw – did.
Speaking of Maw, to all who qualify for the special 24 hours Pres. Woodrow Wilson proclaimed a holiday on this date in 1914, Happy Mother’s Day!
Can’t imagine how Mother’s Days felt during World War II, but on this date in 1941, British intelligence broke German spy codes after capturing Enigma machines aboard German weather ship Muenchen.
Unfortunately, that capture didn’t keep the U.S. out of the war and Mother’s Days from 1944-82 weren’t joyous, special phone calls notwithstanding, for Gramma Adams who had a son killed in WWII.
On this date in 1945, Nazi Herman Goering was captured by the U.S. Army, the same day the Soviet Union marked Victory Day.
Mother’s Day 1961 fell on May 14, five days after Federal Communications Committee chairman Newton Minow proclaimed TV “a vast wasteland.”
Reckon what ol’ Newt would say today?
On this date in 1990, New York’s Newsday suspended Jimmy Breslin following a racial slur, and in 2012 Pres. Barack Obama officially stated his support of same-sex marriages, throwing the fine folks at Hallmark Cards all up into a total lasbah that continues today …