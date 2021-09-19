A nightmare on Arthur’s Court

Inside, he called the girl’s name just as Fritz streaked past him and up the stairs. He called again but got no answer. He moved into the family room and saw lots of glasses on the table, some empty and some half-full, with an orange-colored drink. The TV was on and there was a movie in the VCR. It was The Exorcist. He walked into the kitchen and found some empty pints of peach schnapps next to a blender and some cartons of orange juice, the ingredients for Fuzzy Navels.

Fred warily walked up the stairs to the master bedroom. Fritz was lounging on the bed, licking himself dry. He ignored Fred as he passed. In the master bath the whirlpool tub was full. But the water was purple. There were women’s clothes and shoes on the floor.

Fred left the house and drove back to work hoping to find the girl. He arrived but she had still not shown up. He decided to call her parents. They didn’t know her whereabouts either. But her father knew something because he said, “I think you better meet me back at your friend’s house.”