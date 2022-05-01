A pleasant look back

Mayday! Mayday!

Been wanting to write that ever since Deputy Barney Fife screamed it to Mayberry phone operator, “Sara(h),” on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Whenever we peek out during these woefully troubling times, law-abiding Americans learn we aren’t immune to certain viral ills and/or idiotic assassins steering cars/firing weapons of mass destruction, even swinging Louisville Sluggers, at innocent folks coast-to-coast.

Being in the present ain’t always pleasant, but somehow, looking back often is, except when we discover not all bad news is new, like the revelation HARVARD University once owned 70 slaves.

Hmmm.

Simply put, they ain’t always making news like they used to, so instead of critics rewriting history at every turn, let ’em work on improving current conditions, while we review events of May 1:

1486—Christopher Columbus, secretly looking to have streets/towns/ships/etc. named for him, proposed plans to seek a western route to India to Spain’s Queen Isabella I; plan was approved in 1489.

1703—Sweden’s army beat Russians in the Battle of Pultusk, Poland.

1718—Spanish Catholic missionaries established Mission San Antonio Valero (aka the Alamo), where Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie perished, thereby later becoming heroic in movies/TV, AND where San Antonio Rose could hang out until Gene Autry sang about her.

1841—First wagon train left Independence, Missouri, for California, without Major Seth Adams (no relation) hollering, “Wagons ho!”

1884—Demand for an eight-hour workday gained strength; a general strike two years later gained more.

1898—Admiral George Dewey issued one of U.S. military’s greatest commands, “You may fire when you are ready, Gridley,” during Battle of Manila.

1920—Babe Ruth hit his first homer for New York’s Yankees. He’d hit more.

1923—Adolph Hitler and Ernst Rohm tried to break up Socialist May Day demonstrations with Nazis throughout Germany urged to join the fight. Nazi horrors are still being discovered.

1926—Mobile-born Satchel Paige (19) debuted with Chattanooga in the Negro Southern League; Satch almost retired in 1965.

1929—Police killed 19 Mayday demonstrators in Berlin; Nazi horrors are still being discovered.

1931—Empire State Building opened in New York City.

1936—FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover arrested gangster Alvin “Creepy” Karpis … but never hired B. Fife.

1939—Batman first appeared in “Detective Comics No. 27” and may have said, “To the Bat Cave, Robin!”

1941—Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” premiered at NYC’s Palace Theater, didn’t it, Rosebud? General Mills introduced CheeriOats (renamed Cheerios in ’45).

1943—World War II food rationing began in U.S. Reckon how that’d go nowadays?

1944—Germany’s first jet bomber, Messerschmitt Me 262 Sturmvogel, took flight.

1947—Radar for commercial/private planes demonstrated in U.S.

1948—Eddie Arcaro rode Citation to Kentucky Derby win.

1951—Yankees Mickey Mantle hit his first career homer in an 8-3 win against Chicago’s White Sox, whose Minnie Minoso homered in his Chicago debut. Both hit more.

1952—Mr. Potato Head, recently politically-correctly renamed “Taterhead,” introduced.

1960—Russians shot down Francis Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane.

1966—Beatles performed final British concert.

1971—Amtrak began operations.

1981—Billie Jean King announced her lesbian relationship with Marilyn Barnett.

Take a few minutes to Google how that turned out, Gridley …