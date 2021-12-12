A president worthy of a toy

Over a hundred years before Dick Cheney secured his legend by mistaking a fundraising Texas lawyer for a quail, another famous Republican would make headlines when he accepted an invitation from Mississippi Governor Andrew Longino to come down to the Magnolia State for a bear hunt.
Teddy Roosevelt decided to go not only because he was a fierce outdoorsman, but also for political reasons. Standing in the way of Roosevelt’s reelection that year was James Vardaman, a white supremacist who, after hearing the President was going to Mississippi to hunt bear because he was hell-bent on destroying the last remnants of Confederate culture.
Not to be deterred, Roosevelt headed south. Also joining the prestigious party were Holt Collier, a black man who was known as the best bear man in the Delta, and Robert Bobo, a white trapper who had brought with him 50 of his prize hunting dogs.
It was Collier and his hounds that first got the scent of a bear on the Saturday morning in November, and along with the president, and the remainder of the party, they tracked the beast for hours, through mud holes and thickets, until the scent finally went cold.
At that point, most of the men, including Roosevelt, returned to camp for some lunch. Collier however, chose to continue the chase, and around 3:30 he and his dogs were rewarded when they cornered the 250-pound angry old bear in a watering hole. Collier bugled for the president as the dogs attacked their prey. Desperate for his life, the great bear fought back, seizing one of the dogs and crushing it to death. Collier moved in and smashed the skull of the bear with his rifle, knocking it out. He lassoed it around its neck and quickly tied it to an oak tree.
When Roosevelt caught up he was shocked to see one dead dog and two others seriously wounded, while the bloody bear slumped tied to a tree, groaning and gasping for air,
“Let the President shoot the bear,” came the cries from the hunters. But the conservationist president just shook his head and turned away, telling the men to put the animal out of its misery.
The next morning, newspapers across the land carried stories on Roosevelt’s good sportsmanship. The Washington Post featured a front-page cartoon that depicted the president dressed out in a hunting outfit, with one hand holding his rifle butt on the ground and the other thrust out in a firm “No!” and a perplexed fellow hunter holding a black bear by a rope around its neck. The caption read ‘Drawing the line in Mississippi”—which many believed referred to Roosevelt’s fierce criticisms of the lynchings of African Americans in the South.
Far to the north, the story gave a middle-aged lady from Brooklyn named Rose Mitchom an idea. Mitchom probably never dreamed the impact as she looked upon her creation of two toy bears, that were stuffed with excelsior and adorned with black shoe-button eyes, in tribute to the president who refused to fire upon a captive bear.
The Teddy Bear quickly became rage in the toy business, and went on to become the American superstar of toys. Mitchom made a fortune and her bear stayed popular long after Roosevelt left the White House in 1908.
When William Howard Taft succeeded Roosevelt, another toy company tried to cash in by coming up with a new stuffed animal just for him. However, their idea of a possum, never really caught on. Marketed under the slogan, “Goodbye Teddy Bear. Hello Billy Possum,” it had weird pink eyes, a frightening grin, and a rat-like tail, making it one stuffed critter kids just refused to hug.
(Contributions from The Great Bear Hunt by Douglas Brinkley.)