A president worthy of a toy

Over a hundred years before Dick Cheney secured his legend by mistaking a fundraising Texas lawyer for a quail, another famous Republican would make headlines when he accepted an invitation from Mississippi Governor Andrew Longino to come down to the Magnolia State for a bear hunt.

Teddy Roosevelt decided to go not only because he was a fierce outdoorsman, but also for political reasons. Standing in the way of Roosevelt’s reelection that year was James Vardaman, a white supremacist who, after hearing the President was going to Mississippi to hunt bear because he was hell-bent on destroying the last remnants of Confederate culture.

Not to be deterred, Roosevelt headed south. Also joining the prestigious party were Holt Collier, a black man who was known as the best bear man in the Delta, and Robert Bobo, a white trapper who had brought with him 50 of his prize hunting dogs.

It was Collier and his hounds that first got the scent of a bear on the Saturday morning in November, and along with the president, and the remainder of the party, they tracked the beast for hours, through mud holes and thickets, until the scent finally went cold.