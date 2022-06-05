A presidential quotations test

A Memorial Day visit to Mother and Daddy’s graves also included a stop at Miss Leonidas Jones nearby resting place.

Miss Jones taught fortunate Enterprise Junior High Schoolers American History; for Jim Reese and your scribe, her teachings continued with regular visits to her home until we were middle age.

Memorial Day, seems like Miss Jones said, “While this nation is in these flustering times, give your readers some encouraging words from this country’s historical knowledge.

“Give ’em a quotations test of timeless, presidential wisdom.”

So this is a quotations test.

Name the U.S. President who said:

“The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”

“This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”

“All contributions by corporations to any political committee or for any political purpose should be forbidden by law.”

“There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities.”

“Every immigrant who comes here should be required within five years to learn English or leave the country.”

“The things that will destroy America are prosperity-at-any-price, peace-at-any-price, safety-first instead of duty-first, the love of soft living, and the get-rich-quick theory of life.”

“When they call the roll in the Senate, the Senators do not know whether to answer ‘Present’ or ‘Not guilty.’”

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again.

“Because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

- “An Airedale can do anything any other dog can do and then whip the other dog if he has to.”

- “Burning fossil fuels is like breaking up the furniture to feed the fireplace because it’s easier than going out to the woodpile.”

- “I wish very much that the wrong people could be prevented entirely from breeding.”

- “The government is us; WE are the government, you and I.”

- “The reason fat men are good natured is they can neither fight nor run.”

- “When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on.”

Finally,

- “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

OK, everyone knows the last quote is from Theodore Roosevelt.

So are the others …