A visit to the King’s home

I haven’t seen the new Elvis movie yet, but plan to. Yes, like many, I’m still fascinated by The King. When he died back in 1977, I was at the Aladdin Hotel, in Las Vegas, as news of his passing was announced over a loudspeaker. A woman near me screamed and another one fainted. Then it got very quiet, as the slot machines stopped ringing.

Somebody told me recently they heard that on August 16th, which is the anniversary of his death, that thousands of his fans from around the world are heading to Memphis, where they will stand in long lines around the 14 acres of Graceland, for a chance to get a look at his grave and pay their respects. I wonder if that screaming woman from the Aladdin will be there.

Wanting to know more about Graceland, I called my friend Fred, who I knew had been there a few years ago. He was happy to reminisce, telling me his first stop on the trip was the visitor center, which sits just across Elvis Presley Highway from the mansion. Inside he learned the different options for touring the grounds.

“I was given three choices,” Fred told me. “The first was the ‘Graceland Mansion Tour,’ which six years ago was $25.00. For that you got to tour the mansion and grounds, along with an audio presentation.”

“The upgrade from there was the ‘Graceland Platinum Tour,’ which let you also go inside his two airplanes, see his car museum, as well as the Sincerely Elvis Museum and Elvis After Dark. This was only five dollars more.

“The final choice was the ‘Graceland Elvis Entourage VIP Tour,’ which was a big jump in price to $68.00. They called this their Enhanced Tour. I was told that the VIP Tour got you to the front of the line, and also let you ask questions of a few people on site who supposedly knew Elvis.”

Fred thought about his decision, thinking the three choices should have been labeled better, something like, 1. The I Am Elvis Tour. 2. The I Wanna Be Elvis Tour, or number 3. Who In the Heck Is Elvis Tour. He said he finally went with the “I Wanna Be Elvis Tour,” for thirty dollars.

After waiting at his place in line, and watching the $68.00 VIPs move past him, Fred boarded onto a bus, where he was handed a small recorder with earphones. Placing them in his ears and turning on the machines, he heard the unmistakable voice on the other end say, “Hello ladies and gentlemen, this is Elvis….thank-ya very much for visiting my home….I call Graceland.”

As he listened, the bus pulled out of the visitor center parking lot, and onto Elvis Presley Highway, where Fred said a uniformed police officer appeared from nowhere and stopped the traffic so their bus could pull across the road and onto the Graceland grounds.

The bus trip took about 46 seconds, and when it stopped in front of the mansion, the recorder said, “Welcome to Graceland ladies and gentlemen, and thank ya…….thank ya very much…..for coming. Please be careful as you leave the bus. Thank ya very much.”

The tour took 45 minutes, and ended up at the gravesite where Presley is buried next to his mama and daddy, and his twin brother Jesse Garon, who was stillborn. “I loved my mama,” the voice from the recorder said.

From there it was back on the bus for the 46 second ride back across the highway.

I asked Fred what he thought of the experience and he said he wouldn’t do it again, but that everyone should probably see it.

On the 45th anniversary of the King of Rock and Roll’s death, thousands more will be doing just that.