A year to remember

Where were you in ’62?

Long before he made a doctor, Jim Reese had already been looking at history in 20-year increments.

Think on it.

Twenty years ago was 2002; 40 years ago was 1982; and 60 years ago was 1962, and that’s where we mostly are today, ’scusin’ these glimpses at May 15:

1928 – Mickey Mouse debuted in silent movie “Plane Crazy.”

1934 – Feds offered $25,000 reward for John Dillinger.

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald opened their first restaurant in San Bernadino, California.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio began MLB-record 56-game hitting streak.

1942 – Gasoline first rationed in 17 Eastern U.S. states.

1951 – First sex-reassignment surgery performed in United Kingdom.

1972 – Assassination attempt in Laurel, Maryland, left Alabama Gov. George Wallace partially paralyzed forever.

Hard to believe 1972 happened 50 (FIFTY) years ago!

Five-0.

As for Six-0, 1962 was your scribe’s favorite popular music year, starting with Ray Charles’ album, “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music (Vol. 1),” that includes “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “You Don’t Know Me” and “Born to Lose.”

But ’62 had more Baby Boomer classics, including chart-toppers “The Twist,” “Peppermint Twist,” “Duke of Earl,” “Hey Baby,” “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You,” “Johnny Angel,” “Good Luck Charm,” “Soldier Boy,” “Stranger on the Shore,” “The Stripper,” “Roses are Red (My Love),” “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,” “The Loco-Motion,” “Sheila,” “Sherry,” “Monster Mash,” “He’s a Rebel,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Telstar.”

In the always-popular random order, artists recording the above hits were The 4 Seasons, Bobby Vinton, Chubby Checker, Joey Dee & the Starliters, Bruce Channel (w/Delbert), Connie Francis, The Crystals (feat. Darlene Love), Bobby Boris Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers, The Tornadoes, Tommy Roe, Gene Chandler, The Shirelles, David Rose, Little Eva, Mr. Acker Bilk and Neil Sedaka.

And Elvis.

Match ’em for fun.

Claude King’s “Wolverton Mountain” got frequent WBAM airplay, especially on “The Joe Rumore Show.” A new-to-us California group, The Beach Boys, sang “409,” Roy Orbison blistered “Dream Baby” and Emilio Pericoli warbled “Al Di La” in Italian.

Nary a Beatles tune.

In ’62, The Levy Theater packed ’em in with filmdom’s “The Longest Day,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Rome Adventure” “Dr. No,” “Merrill’s Marauders,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” “How the West Was Won” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”

It’s likely parking spaces near The Levy/other U.S. theaters were occupied by Corvair Monza Spyders, an occasional Pontiac Grand Prix, Oldsmobile F-85s, Galaxies, Impala Super Sports (w/409 engines), and in certain locales, Studebaker Gran Turisimo Hawks, beautiful rides years ahead of their time.

There were also Lancers driven to movies hereabouts after City Auto Sales, Inc., got the Dodge franchise ahead of the ’62 model year, when “beautiful” wasn’t an adjective in Dodge’s advertising vocabulary.

On the slowly-increasing TV channels we could watch were “The Jetsons,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” “TWTWTW,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Combat,” “The Match Game” and “Candid Camera.”

John Glenn, JFK, Chatty Cathy, James Bond, Bull Connor, Marilyn Monroe, Big Jim Folsom, Ursula Andress and Johnny Carson were familiar names in ’62.

Hmmm.

So where were you in ’62?

If you can’t remember, well that’s one thing; if you weren’t here then, please know the good stuff mostly ended that December 31 …