Adapting to modern times

Independence Day weekend is one of few times in 2022—any year—when “The Star-Spangled Banner,” written to last 88 seconds, plays without ballgames/other sporting events following its final note.

Imagine safe, patriotic, carefree family events without sports from sea to shining sea.

Memories.

To pick nits, “The National Anthem” typically doesn’t precede televised World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events.

Maybe that’s OK where pro wrestlin’s not a sport?

But wrestlin’s like Pluto, the orb fourth graders once learned was a planet; wrestlin’s a sport and Pluto’s a planet in the House of Adams.

The WWE has been remodeled after Vince McMahon paid $3M in sex-scandal shush money to someone claiming to be female; Vinnie’s followed on the top rope by his female daughter, Stephanie.

The future, ahem, lies ahead in WWE’s squared circle.

Current grapplers haven’t replaced your scribe’s favorites, Mario “Butch” Galento, “Dandy” Don Carson and Dusty Rhodes “The American Dream,” all deceased, but there’s always hope.

Like in “Elvis,” the 2022 movie.

There’s hope in Atlanta Braves Country somebody, perhaps Eddie Rosario (Andrew Benintendi?), will immediately replace Adam Duvall, who began this week batting .198, well below his weight.

While Rosy regains his batting eye, please, Braves manager Brian Snitker, quit telling Duvall when games are scheduled.

If a Duvall must be in the line-up, Snit, call up Robert or Shelley, also no-field, no-hit types, who won’t demand $9.275M salaries to hit below the Mendoza Line, but who’ll have the decency to strike out, instead of startin’ double plays.

Says here that Adam, despite recent homers, should join Weight Watchers to sacrifice 17 pounds required to hit his weight.

When it happened, the loss of Freddie Freeman to Los Angeles’s Dodgers instantly dictated your scribe will never forgive Atlanta’s general manager and Freddie’s then-agents, whose names won’t be printed here today, if ever, for letting the face of the franchise escape in the prime of his career.

Previous Atlanta GMs didn’t release prime-timers Henry Aaron, Chipper Jones and Biff Pocoroba … with belated fare-the-well back pats.

Making Freddie hire Bekins is the worst thing to happen in Atlanta since Sherman’s march to the sea a while back.

For anyone who saw Freddie’s Atlanta return, there’s no question he did not want to go West, young man; Freddie wasn’t crying tears of joy, even though he got his World Series ring from Ol’ Giver Snit before Friday’s game.

Elsewhere, in what’s been declared a “unique development” by a novice Internet keyboardist, Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson has left Major League Baseball to become LSU’s pitching coach.

Apparently, the apprentice hasn’t heard Texas Rangers manager Eddie Stanky quit after ONE game to return to the University of South Alabama … in mid-1977.

According to Leo Durocher’s autobiography, Stanky quit because he couldn’t adapt to modern players’ attitudes.

Adapt this: Modern sports, played by millionaires and broadcast/streamed live, are the real Me TV.

Nowhere is that truer than in golf, where the upstart Saudi LIV Tour is luring away increasing numbers of the PGA’s biggest names, leaving the latter outfit panic-stricken … to hurriedly replace Patrick Reed as its most despised card-toter.

For these golfing renegades, blessums’ hearts, BIG guaranteed paychecks are the ultimate participation trophies.

It’ll get worse.

As happens in jazz, the Beguine has begun …