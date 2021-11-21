After 50 years, finally in the club

I hit a good shot and watched as the ball sailed on a straight line to the left of the back pin. It was the right distance and when it landed I figured I’d finally make a par. But it spun right and began rolling toward the pin. We all watched. I think I heard someone say, “Go in.” Then it disappeared.

I was kind of stunned but as the guys began jumping and hollering, I joined them. Randy, my best friend who I’ve been playing golf with as long as I’ve been playing, ran over and hugged me. I think he was more excited than I was. We were born two weeks apart and he had gotten his hole in one about 30 years ago, on the same course, during the annual four-ball tournament. On that day they had wonderful prizes for an ace on four of the five par threes. The only one without a prize was number 11, where Randy made his hole in one. It can be the cruelest of games on its own, without help from a silly tournament committee.

Randy and I drove up to the green after I’d hit my miracle shot and the closer we got the more nervous I became. Surely our eyes had played tricks. I didn’t see a ball near the hole, which was a good sign, but I still wasn’t convinced. I got out and instinctively went for my putter. Randy said, “You won’t need that.”