After 50 years, finally in the club

I started going to the golf course when I was 10 years old, give or take a year. That was over a half century ago, which sounds like a long time because it is. Just to put into perspective how long, gas was 40 cents a gallon and the Dow Jones index was 895.
They say the average golfer’s odds of making a hole in one are 12,500 to one. For a tour player it falls to 2,500 to one. So what qualifies someone as an average golfer? According to an article published by Golf Monthly in 2015, “The average golfer has a handicap between 16 and 20 and has been golfing one to five years.”
As I say, I’ve been at the often wonderful and more often cruel game a bit longer than five years. My handicap, while not official, is probably around a nine. If I figure I’ve averaged 24 rounds a year for 50 years it comes to 1,200 rounds. Multiply that by four par threes and I’ve had around 4,800 chances for an ace. As of last Veteran’s Day, I was still waiting.
The next day, Friday the 12th, the wait ended.
Number 7 at the Greens at North Hills is a par three that runs beside a four-lane, fairly busy highway. We get a lot of car horns there, along with comedian driver’s screaming “FORE!”
It was a cold and windy day. I was not playing well, having bogeyed the first six holes. On 7 the other three guys hit, all missing the green. My yardage was 128 and I stuck the ball in the ground on its tee and looked at the green.
I hit a good shot and watched as the ball sailed on a straight line to the left of the back pin. It was the right distance and when it landed I figured I’d finally make a par. But it spun right and began rolling toward the pin. We all watched. I think I heard someone say, “Go in.” Then it disappeared.
I was kind of stunned but as the guys began jumping and hollering, I joined them. Randy, my best friend who I’ve been playing golf with as long as I’ve been playing, ran over and hugged me. I think he was more excited than I was. We were born two weeks apart and he had gotten his hole in one about 30 years ago, on the same course, during the annual four-ball tournament. On that day they had wonderful prizes for an ace on four of the five par threes. The only one without a prize was number 11, where Randy made his hole in one. It can be the cruelest of games on its own, without help from a silly tournament committee.
Randy and I drove up to the green after I’d hit my miracle shot and the closer we got the more nervous I became. Surely our eyes had played tricks. I didn’t see a ball near the hole, which was a good sign, but I still wasn’t convinced. I got out and instinctively went for my putter. Randy said, “You won’t need that.”
I walked toward the cup, looking off the back of the green, dreading I’d see my ball, mocking me from the fringe. But as I looked down in the hole, there it was. At last.
I emailed the local paper about it and the next day in the sports section under “Aces in the Hole,” there was my name. Six others were listed with me, even another on the same hole.
Who knows, perhaps the golf gods will smile again on me one day and I’ll get to see another ball disappear into the cup. I am inspired by the feat of Earl Dietering of Memphis, who at age 78, is believed to hold the record for the oldest person to make a hole in one twice during one round.
The secret, as I’m sure Earl would agree, is to just keep swinging, at whatever it is you’re doing.