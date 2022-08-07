All encounters may not be chance

I called my friend Ben a few days ago and he told me a story, which obviously meant something to him. But I’ll let him tell it from here.

A guy I didn’t know asked me for a cigarette the other day. He saw me smoking as I walked in his direction. He said something like, “You don’t have another cigarette I could have, do you?”

He looked homeless, or as our assistant pastor would say, like a “woodlander,” or a “camper.” It’s not as a politically correct thing as much as it is a polite, kinder description.

He was tall, not as tall as me but close. He had a beard, carried a backpack and wasn’t too clean, his skin blended with his clothes making him appear as one long brownish color. Someone who could blend in with nature, becoming invisible.

I told him that if he wanted to walk back to my car with me I could give him one. “Or if you’ll be here a few minutes I can go get one for you.”

He said he would walk with me and we turned back to where I had parked. The lot in front of the Hall of Industry, at the back of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, was filling up and the line of cars coming through the large chain-link gate was getting longer. I was glad I had gotten there when I did.

I asked my companion if he was there for the dinner, which I knew he likely was, but I wanted some conversation, just like I do when I meet anyone new. He told me he was. I asked him where he was from and he told me “out of town.”

Lots of places, I thought, anywhere, nowhere.

I don’t remember what I said to him next, which bothers me a little because it was just a few weeks ago, but whatever it was it made him comment, “I’d be doing alright if I would just stay out of the liquor stores.” It was an honest answer. Here was the human condition, a fellow being, another one of God’s children who wore his suffering for all to see. I guess he figured, why lie, but I hadn’t asked him a personal question, especially after his vague answer of where he was from. We all are from somewhere, originally, even if we aren’t from somewhere now.

So his comment about the liquor store surprised me. I have had conversations with other campers over the years; it’s just going to happen if you live in a metropolitan campground of any size. Usually they aren’t honest, feeling, I guess, that the truth will put people off and take away their generosity.

I opened the car and reached into the console, grabbing the pack of smokes. I grabbed three, then made it four and handed them over, saying, “Here’s a few more for later.” He thanked me and I asked him if he needed a light and he said he had one as he lit his cigarette, putting the rest carefully in his backpack.

We began walking back, not talking much. I asked if he was going over to the line and he said he’d wait and go in later, that he had never much liked lines.

He asked if I was there to volunteer and I told him that I guess I was but I was really there to get pictures for the paper. He pointed to where I should go in, toward the line he didn’t want any part of. I told him I didn’t much like lines either and he made a sound that sounded like a laugh, but without the joy. Then he said I could get in on the other side of the line. I wondered how he knew all this and realized he’d probably been hanging around for hours. I told him thanks and he said it back, adding, “You’re very kind,” which made me feel good, but also a little bad at the same time.

I walked away thinking I should have given him the whole pack.