All kinds of news makes a day

This footage, in addition to other disturbing documentaries available to us all, plus unknown quantities of film yet to be released from top-secret status, is especially alarming to baby boomers whose parents and other relatives fought that war.

Boomers certainly weren’t far removed from WWII that in some way touched every American family; Daddy’s brother, Ed Adams, died at Anzio in 1944, and Gramma never completely recovered.

This month, a couple of American Pearl Harbor casualties had their remains returned to descendants, and earlier this year, several Tuskegee Airmen died, hopefully, after living full lives the last 75 years.

What if we’d lost WWII?

And we had every reason to lose, as Germans, Japanese and other Axis Powers began preparing for war against the U.S. in the immediate aftermath of World War I, the “War to End All Wars.”

For example, on May 2, 1933, Hitler banned all German trade unions, just another phase of his plans to become the world’s puppet master.

Wouldn’t take much effort to find something significant in Hitler’s scheme on practically every day for some 20 years before and during the war.

But his schemes didn’t work.