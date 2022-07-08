American as baseball, hotdogs and apple pie

By today’s standards, the late Bob McMillan, Enterprise High School Wildcat Marching Band director, 1958-73, blatantly used unmitigated nerve and audacity, making his musicians perform a patriotic medley, saluting U.S. military branches, ending with “Onward Christian Soldiers.”

The late Howard Quattlebaum profoundly narrated this medley, with stirring words, including Patrick Henry’s “… I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death ...”

Recalling those patriotic performances and audience reactions still awakens goose bumps, especially this time of year, as Americans just observed the trifecta of Memorial, Flag and Independence days.

While disgruntled citizens are extending medleys of emerging American freedoms, oddly, PATRIOTISM hasn’t “come out” for all to see, all the time.

Hmmm.

Comparisons often mention “being as American as baseball, hotdogs and (Mom’s) apple pie,” three national institutions we’re exploring today.

First, these early July baseball headlines:

- “Why Babe Ruth put cabbage under his baseball cap”

- “Idea to tackle youth umpire shortage: Improve behavior of coaches, parents”

- “San Diego Padres unveil new City Connect jerseys featuring green and pink”

- “Tampa Bay Rays sued by owners”

- (Dodgers manager) “Dave Roberts slams Freddie Freeman criticism after emotional weekend against Atlanta Braves”

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. topped National League MLB All-Star Game voting, securing starter’s status in the game.

Braves advancing to second-stage voting are Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, William Contreras and Adam Duvall.

Duvall?

Hate to be millionaire players he beat out.

Hmmm.

Inside Dodger Stadium, fans may still buy bagged peanuts from global star vendor Roger Owens, who tossed bags behind his back/between his legs, pitched ’em during presidential inaugural festivities, on “The Tonight Show,” in two movies and three TV shows.

Global star?

Owens’ wedding guests included Tom Bradley, then-Los Angeles mayor, and the late Don Sutton, Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher.

“I would have trouble hitting a wall 15 feet away if I tried to throw a bag of peanuts behind my back,” Sutton, a Clio native, once said. “It’s definitely easier to throw strikes with a baseball.”

Owens now could sneakily lob bags on the stadium’s loge level to select fans/longtime friends, because he’s been BANNED from throwing them, for safety’s sake.

Now, he gently hands them to persnickety customers.

Goodbye tradition and fun; move over Chiefs Noc-a-Homa and Wahoo.

Currently, fans can still buy Dodger Dogs, despite Farmer John’s wieners being replaced by Papa Cantella’s.

What?

The July 4, 2022, Nathan’s Hotdog-Eating Contest happened, despite middling controversy before chow-down.

Former champion Takeru Kobayashi, a non-entrant lately, in the documentary, “Scarf Face,” discussed competition with Joey Chestnut, declared racism spoiled his appetite for the event and admitted wolfing cow brains in Major League Eating contests was sickening.

Before Independence Day, Chestnut discussed (Buffalo) Bills Mafia, Aaron Judge and hotdogs, and vowed he’d be at full gorge, guttin’ it out on crutches, because of two broken leg bones and a ruptured tendon.

Joey ate 63 dogs without a hiccup for his 15th title.

Hmmm.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Ice Cream was sold in select markets recently.

Didn’t find any of that frozen delicacy hereabouts, but there warn’t no apple pie in the House of Adams to daub it on anyhoo, just as there’s nary a ballgame score in today’s sports jumble …