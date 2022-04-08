An interesting week for sports

Is this a week or what?

As Leeds-native Sir Charles Barkley promised, Kansas beat North Carolina Monday; wonder when “Jayhawks” and “Tarheels” nicks will get nixed?

Scoring at home?

Scandal-ridden LSU has nary a scholarshipped player on its basketball team.

R.I.P. long-time South Florida basketball coach Lee Rose, who was replaced by Enterprise High School alum Bobby Paschal in 1987.

Tuesday, rain postponed the victory parade, honoring Enterprise’s first State 7A Championship basketball team, until April 19.

An amazing season’s accomplishment for Rhett Harrelson’s Wildcats!

For years, beating New Brockton and Kinston in the same season caused celebrations hereabouts.

Hmmm.

Jefferson County banned prayers before high school games.

Mike Tyson’s human ear-shaped, THC-infused gummies got banned in Colorado.

Lack of pitching canceled Wednesday’s Tigers/Orioles exhibition game.

Major League Baseball’s season’s opened with Atlanta selling $151 championship hamburgers.

Atlanta, defending its 2021 World Championship, hosted Cincinnati yesterday; even with Will Smith, ahem, Braves may lack a knockout punch without pitcher Luke Jackson, especially games Marcell Ozuna plays left field.

Jay Jackson (Greenville, South Carolina), Touki Toussaint (Pembroke Pines, Florida) and Travis Demeritte (New York City) are the only U.S.-born Black players on Atlanta’s 40-man roster for Jackie Robinson’s Day April 15.

Stories/books/columns/commentaries/documentaries have long blamed legendary University of Alabama football coach Paul Bryant, the University et al, for keeping the ENTIRE Southeastern Conference segregated until the 1970s.

Bah!

Nobody’s mentioned Alabama’s 2021 team featured 87 Black athletes.

Enterprise’s Robert Ellis is among 77 Black players on Tuesday’s UA’s spring roster, not counting Agiye Hall, who may/may not be playing at Alabama, whose fans may/may not care.

Will the last guy through the Transfer Portal please lock the door!

Former Bama linebacker Rashaan Evans is no longer a Tennessee Titan; the 26-year-old son of former EHS halfback Alan Evans is an Atlanta Falcon.

Hmmm.

Players born since 2000, i.e. Rays Wander Franco (March 1, 2001), Giants Marco Luciano (Sept. 10, 2001) and Yankees Jasson Dominguez (Feb. 7, 2003), are reaching MLB rosters.

You noticed catchers are smaller now?

Helps ’em hit their weight.

Check out similarities, at this point in their careers, between Ozzie Albies and Mel Ott; 165-pounders don’t usually hit so many homers.

MLB is permitting electronic pitch-signaling devices now, continuing efforts to deter sign-stealing/prevent another trash can-banging, like Houston’s 2017 Astros.

No West, young man.

For the first season since 1975, Joe West ain’t an MLB umpire.

Sixty-nine-year-old “Cowboy Joe” now has more time for singing country/western songs (with Mickey Gilley/Johnny Lee), pall-bearing (Boxcar Willie), acting (“The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad”) and two-fisted eating.

Look out Nathan’s, Cowboy’s a’comin’.

This week, Cody Rhodes, son of Dusty Rhodes “The American Dream,” returned to the WWE, as did “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Tiger’s back and The Masters has him, sporting FootJoy, not Nike, shoes.

Phil ain’t in Augusta golfing; someone said Mickelson’s reading Dizzy Dean’s treatise, “Public Speaking I Have Did.”

Hmmm.

PepsiCo announced a new character, “Cracker Jill,” as part of its “Cracker Jack” brand, promoting women’s sports accomplishments.

Is swimmer Lia Thomas Hollywood’s next Esther Williams?

Milwaukee catcher Pedro Severino was suspended 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a drug used to induce ovulation.

What?

Today, sorrow continues festering in Glenn Yarbrough’s “Baby the Rain Must Fall” Department:

Freddie Freeman’s still a Dodger …