And that’s the way it is ...

Careful consideration, after all votes were tabulated, determined March is one of the Top 12 months of 2022 in the House of Adams.

For example, March 2 was Dick Adams’ birthday 102, and it’s the birthday of three ladies once highly ranked here.

March 9 marks the 10th anniversary of Nell Adams’ death, and March 17 would’ve been birthday 134 for Jesse C. Adams, Daddy’s daddy.

Before he was born, Grampa’s family fled Southwest Michigan and moved to Kansas, where he was birthed in a sod house in 1888, near Clay County, thus explaining our middle names.

In 1892, the bedraggled Adams family moped back to Michigan with Grampa plodding alongside their wobbling wagon.

Enough about that.

March also features Enterprise High School classmate Joe Bynum’s birthday; Joe was born days after Silly Putty’s March 6, 1950 introduction.

Hmmm.

Modern life’s like Jerry Wallace’s song, “How the Time Flies,” a 1958 classic by the 412th of the “Top 500 Artists of the Rock and Roll Era.”

Elvis is No.1!