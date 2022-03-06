And that’s the way it is ...

Careful consideration, after all votes were tabulated, determined March is one of the Top 12 months of 2022 in the House of Adams.
For example, March 2 was Dick Adams’ birthday 102, and it’s the birthday of three ladies once highly ranked here.
March 9 marks the 10th anniversary of Nell Adams’ death, and March 17 would’ve been birthday 134 for Jesse C. Adams, Daddy’s daddy.
Before he was born, Grampa’s family fled Southwest Michigan and moved to Kansas, where he was birthed in a sod house in 1888, near Clay County, thus explaining our middle names.
In 1892, the bedraggled Adams family moped back to Michigan with Grampa plodding alongside their wobbling wagon.
Enough about that.
March also features Enterprise High School classmate Joe Bynum’s birthday; Joe was born days after Silly Putty’s March 6, 1950 introduction.
Hmmm.
Modern life’s like Jerry Wallace’s song, “How the Time Flies,” a 1958 classic by the 412th of the “Top 500 Artists of the Rock and Roll Era.”
Elvis is No.1!
Keeping the time’s-a’flyin’ idea mindful, for the last 186 March Sixths we’ve known to “Remember the Alamo,” the Texas mission where William Travis, Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and the boys (182-257 of ’em) died after 13 days battling an estimated 3 billion Mexican soldiers.
Baby Boomers grew up watching “Davy Crockett: ’King of the Wild Frontier,’” starring Fess Parker, who sang his No. 5 hit, “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” in 1955.
Bill Hayes had a No. 1 smash with the tune; Tennessee Ernie Ford (No. 5) and Walter Schumann (No. 14) also sang/played it to those of us wearin’ coonskin caps.
(Ever notice how much Davy C. and TV’s Dan’l Boone favored?)
Boomers also watched “The Adventures of Jim Bowie,” starring Scott Forbes (ABC 1956-58), with its theme song by the Ken Darby Singers, who were first recorded warbling background vocals on Bing’s “White Christmas,” later, on “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” and behind Elvis on “Love Me Tender.”
On March 6, 1810, Illinois passed the first state vaccination legislation in the U.S., in an era people died from Consumption, possibly Constipation, unlike today when, to hear some authorities tell it, 950,000+ Americans have died from another “con” ailment … Conspiracy.
On March 6, 1889, Felix Hoffman, at German company Bayer, patented aspirin.
One hundred years ago today, Babe Ruth signed a 3-year contract with New York’s Yankees for $52,000 annually; that’s $870,220 annually now.
Compare that to the proposed $700,000 Major League Baseball minimum salary.
In 1923, the St. Louis Cardinals announced its players would begin wearing numbered uniforms.
On this date in 1944, Mary Wilson, prettiest of The Supremes, was born, while the world celebrated birthdays of Michelangelo (1475), Walter “Furry” Lewis, “Father of the Blues,” (1893), Bob Wills, “King of Western Swing,” (1905) and Pete Gray, the one-armed St. Louis Browns outfielder (1915) Daddy saw play in 1945.
Hmmm.
In today’s globally anxious times, we likely need a rally song like Sgt. Barry Sadler’s “Ballad of the Green Berets” that reached No. 1 on this date in 1966. Stayed there 13 weeks.
Finally, our lives forever changed on March 6, 1981, when Walter Cronkite signed off as “CBS Evening News” anchor the last time.
1981?
Whoa!
Time’s a’flyin’.
And that’s the way it is ...