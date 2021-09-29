As tough as they come

Matt Rodgers is on a mission, a tough one, unlike any he’s faced in his ongoing successful life.
Born in January 1972 to the late Wink and Linda Rodgers, Matt, who bonded for life with your scribe before Matt was nine months old, grew up in New Brockton and followed his brother, J.P. Sawyer, as quarterback of the New Brockton High School Gamecocks.
Rodgers was under center Dec. 2, 1988, when the Gamecocks faced Hazlewood for the 2A state championship on a frigid Friday night in Town Creek, with your scribe and Calvin Garth shivering on the sidelines.
Hazlewood won 28-0 with a team featuring Tarrant Lynch and Antonio Langham, who’d later play running back and cornerback, respectively, at the University of Alabama.
Rodgers also played at Alabama, as a walk-on punter, when Gene Stallings was head coach, but had given up football playing before the 1992 National Championship season to concentrate on preparing for a career in education … and football coaching.
Coach Rodgers began his career at Zion Chapel High School (1995-97), served at Andalusia (1997-2001) and at Enterprise High School (2001-07).
He was an EHS assistant principal (2007-11) and EHS principal (2011-17).
Since 2017, Rodgers has been Enterprise State Community College president.
Matt also got married and he and his wife, Stacy, have a son, Liam, a Dauphin Junior High School seventh-grade football player, and all were living happily ever after until April, when acute back pain sent Matt to what became the first of a growing team of medical specialists, from whom he and his family would soon learn the pain’s source.
“I have a rare kind of cancer of the Cecum, a form of colorectal/appendix cancer, in the upper part of my colon, which had reached Stage 4 when it was discovered,” Rodgers said. “It’s a rare kind of cancer that only one in 1,000 patients have.”
Immediately after the grim diagnosis, Rodgers, as he’s done throughout his career, began forming a game plan.
Matt’s team includes his families, friends and attentive medical professionals who developed a plan, the most important one he’s known, on a team led by the best coach Rodgers knows.
“Rev. Ben Bowden (First Baptist Church) sent me an article titled ‘Don’t Waste Your Cancer,’” Rodgers said. “That thought has led me to share my story of what God and the Lord Jesus are doing, leading my family and me right now.
“This cancer is an overwhelming kind for my family and me. But millions of people are fighting cancer and COVID right now, and I want to share some thoughts that will, hopefully, help them.”
Rodgers and his family team began working their game plan through Houston’s M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where an ambitious regimen of radiation and chemotherapy—administered in Dothan—has thus far included 13 radiation and six heavy chemo treatments, one every two weeks.
Team Rodgers members are in Houston for a checkup.
“The chemo knocks me down for a couple of days but then I get up off the deck and get to work,” Rodgers said Sept. 20 at ESCC. “It is important for me to set an example for my son, and to thank so many friends, some I haven’t seen in years, who have called, texted or e-mailed me every day.
“Based on what the Lord is doing, my life right now is filled with HOPE. This is a battle I will continue and what I’m saying is not about me but for others who are suffering. I want everyone to know there is HOPE through Jesus.
“God has blessed me with absolutely the best family and friends, from as far away as Saraland, who come sit with me during chemo treatments.
“I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to my family, my church family and my ESCC family. I love this college. I love this community and what people have done for my family and me.
“I’ve lost weight but a big part of that is from an improved diet that includes no red meat and a lot of vegetables. And I walk twice a day and I’m doing all I can do to get well.
“This cancer has changed us forever, and these are tough times we’re living in … for everybody, and I want people to know there is HOPE through the Lord if you’ll put your trust and your life in His hands.
“We still have a lot to do at this college that I cherish, and we’re all finding our way through all this. For anyone struggling, there is HOPE out there.
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do!”
Matt’s as tough as they come …