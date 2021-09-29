As tough as they come

Rodgers and his family team began working their game plan through Houston’s M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where an ambitious regimen of radiation and chemotherapy—administered in Dothan—has thus far included 13 radiation and six heavy chemo treatments, one every two weeks.

Team Rodgers members are in Houston for a checkup.

“The chemo knocks me down for a couple of days but then I get up off the deck and get to work,” Rodgers said Sept. 20 at ESCC. “It is important for me to set an example for my son, and to thank so many friends, some I haven’t seen in years, who have called, texted or e-mailed me every day.

“Based on what the Lord is doing, my life right now is filled with HOPE. This is a battle I will continue and what I’m saying is not about me but for others who are suffering. I want everyone to know there is HOPE through Jesus.

“God has blessed me with absolutely the best family and friends, from as far away as Saraland, who come sit with me during chemo treatments.

“I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to my family, my church family and my ESCC family. I love this college. I love this community and what people have done for my family and me.