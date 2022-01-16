Back to the garden

Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells said, “My secretary called and said, ‘There’s this pig farmer in upstate New York that wants you to play in his field.’ That’s how it was put to me. So we passed.”

Dylan was in negotiations to play, but pulled out when his son became ill. He also was unhappy about the number of hippies piling up outside his house near the originally planned site.

Joni Mitchell was also slated to perform, but canceled at the urging of her manager to avoid missing a scheduled appearance on The Dick Cavett Show. Based on what her boyfriend, Graham Nash, later told her about the experience, Mitchell wrote “Woodstock,” for Nash’s quartet.

Supposedly, promoters contacted John Lennon to discuss a Beatles performance. Lennon said that they wouldn’t play unless there was also a spot at the festival for Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band. He was turned down. A more likely story came out when festival creator Artie Kornfeld met John Lennon. Lennon expressed that he wanted to play Woodstock, but was in Canada and having a hard time getting back in the country because of Richard Nixon.