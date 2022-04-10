Basketball is always better with pie

“I like to think of my behavior in the sixties as a ‘learning experience.’ Then again, I like to think of anything stupid I’ve done as a ‘learning experience.’ It makes me feel less stupid.”—P. J. O’Rourke

NCAA Hoops has ended. KU wins it all. Coach K is done and 67 teams were sad when the buzzer sounded in their last game.

I turned on Facebook after the Duke-North Carolina game, the best game I saw in the tournament by far, and saw that my sister in law was happy, saying her bracket was still alive. But she misspelled bracket, which should at least cost her a game.

I didn’t turn in a bracket this year. I had one filled out and didn’t think about it again until the first two days were over. Then I remembered and went and found it in a stack of papers on my messy desk. I was surprised in checking my picks that I got every game right. So I called my friend and asked him if it was too late to turn it in. He laughed and asked me how many games I’d gotten right. I told him all of them. He hung up.

The next Facebook post I came to was a picture of my friend Amber, with her face next to a pie she’d just taken out of the oven. I think it was cherry, but can’t be sure because Amber never invites me over to eat any of her delicious looking pies. I’m putting this in here because Amber sometimes reads my column and I know she has a conscience.

The next post was an ad from a magazine called American Consequences. They were asking if I thought everything in America is just fine, and if so, maybe their magazine isn’t for me. The next issue, they said, is about legal cannabis and its consequences. They also take a look at cannabis farmers and their hard working drug dogs. I’m not sure why pot farmers need hard working drug dogs so I guess I’ll pick up a copy and find out. Oh, and PJ O’Rourke is their editor in chief. Some of you baby boomers will remember this giant of Gonzo journalism from National Lampoon’s early days, and his classic piece, “How to drive fast on drugs…and not spill your drink.” There’s more in that title, but the editors requested I leave it out.

Weird that the very next post was a story from NBC News, which reports that there is some new research, which claims, “daily cannabis use, especially of the high potency strains, is linked to an increased risk of developing psychosis.”

Maybe O’Rourke’s magazine will touch on this as well.

Next was a video posted by my nephew John of a kid spinning wildly in circles on his Go Kart. Very funny stuff. John always has good posts, but as far as I know he doesn’t know how to bake a pie.

Next, The Mighty Rib claimed that going to the grocery store on a Sunday afternoon is a painful act. He asked for discussion. I didn’t have any but some others did, as the 134 comments would attest. I figured The Mighty Rib must be complaining about the large crowds. One person commenting was Amy, who complained about families shopping together who take up entire aisles. Then Keith said his groceries were being delivered between 5 and 6 tonight. That might be a good solution for Amy.

I also noticed that Amber liked this post by the Mighty Rib, and I scrolled the comments looking for a post by her, to see if I could find out who she is making all those cherry pies for. But there wasn’t anything there.