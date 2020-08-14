Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage

On Aug. 18 we commemorate 100 years since the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, which guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.
This centennial anniversary is a significant milestone in our nation’s history. This landmark event gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate a pivotal moment in our past and recognize the progress that has been made over the years.
Securing the right to vote for women changed the course of American history, and I am honored to celebrate this momentous occasion alongside fellow Alabamians.
The Frank M. Johnson, Jr. Institute celebrates Law Day annually on May 1 honoring the rule of law. This year’s Law Day focused on the importance of the Nineteenth Amendment, and I had the wonderful opportunity to be a part of the events.
Additionally, a group called the Alabama Women’s Suffrage Centennial Committee (AWSCC) was formed in 2019 and is comprised of educators, historians, public leaders and citizens from across the state. AWSCC is set to host several events honoring the many Alabama women who contributed their efforts to ensuring women obtained the right to vote.
Our diversity is what makes the United States of America so great, and it is vitally important that each American has the opportunity to contribute to our democracy as afforded to us by the Constitution.
It took years for American women fighting for this essential right in our democracy. I want to give a special thanks to all the women of the past who paved the way for women today and women of the future.
May we remember to value their hard work and never take this right for granted. I look forward to continuing this year in celebration as we observe the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery with her husband, Riley, and their two children.
