Christmas in 1945

Bing started singing “White Christmas” in 1942, and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in ’43, and 1945’s “The Christmas Song” all helped make Americans, military and civilian alike, ready for a white Christmas in the safe, friendly confines of family homes.
World War II had officially ended Sept. 2, 1945, but not every soldier, sailor, pilot and Marine was near home fires; it took time for the U.S. to return to normal, whatever normal was.
The House of Adams hadn’t been established in Enterprise by Christmas ’45; your scribe wouldn’t begin observing Christmas until ’49.
While recently studying a facsimile of the “1945 Sears Christmas Book,” it became obvious American youngsters and oldsters wouldn’t be celebrating Christmas ’45 with lavish gifts; wait’ll next year must’ve been their cry.
Rationing was still in effect in many economic areas, with children’s toys indirectly among its victims.
In ’45, toy trucks and other rolling stock were made of wood, not steel but some had wheels that MOVED!
Especially those big enough for little scamps to ride.
Toy cowboy pistols made of composites, whatever they were, reportedly fit nicely into leather holsters; Sears’ top-of-the-line, deluxe double-gun outfits, including bandana, lariat and genuine cowhide belt, cost $2.98 … that’s more than $31 today.
Lone Ranger outfits were $1.98.
Complete.
There were scads of assorted WWII military-styled aircraft, battleships, Jeeps and weapons among boys’ toys, while $4.98 dollhouses, $2.98 tea sets and $1.98 jewelry-making kits were aimed toward young ladies.
The “Winsome Flower Girl,” one of three Madame Alexander dolls, cost $14.98 in ’45; new ones today run into hundreds of dollars, as do the dolls little girls selected from Sears at WWII’s end.
Can’t find trikes or bikes but accessories for ’em were in this catalog, as were magazine subscriptions by the dozens, board games, children’s books, toy musical instruments and assorted stocking stuffers … and, ugh, clothes, like boys’ two-piece $15 suits, and “Pretty, practical easy-to-wash cottons come in handsome checks and stripes … Sizes 7 to 14 …” dresses for girls @ $1.50.
The best girls’ overcoat sold for $12.98, possibly including the matching hat.
There were two styles of sheepskin leather pilot “helmets” for $1.39 apiece, suitable for both sexes, as were the $3.11 “Deluxe 56-piece Farm Set,” and $1.95 toy dial telephones.
We didn’t get dial telephones here until ’58.
Adults weren’t ignored by Sears in ’45.
Sensibly priced automobile tires (in assorted sizes), starting at $13.95, were likely the best gifts money could buy after rationing of rubber and metal products had been the law while our states and patriots who dwelt within them were united in the war effort.
Sears also peddled U.S. Savings Bonds, portable chicken coops, Craftsman tools, typewriters, fountain pens, smoking pipes and tobaccos, home furnishings, cameras/photography equipment and clothes.
Women must’ve been tickled ordering sheer rayon stockings (50 cents per leg), shoes, jewelry, purses and household accessories without restrictions.
Some catalog items remained restricted and marked accordingly, i.e. select men’s and women’s watches, slide projectors, window shades, aluminum skillets and embroidered cotton pillowcases.
Hmmm.
Christmas shopping in 2021 seems sorta like ’45; every gift we want to buy isn’t available.
The HoA ain’t bemoaning what we don’t have, but is celebrating what we do have, trying to spread the joy.
Santa’s coming …