Christmas in 1945

Bing started singing “White Christmas” in 1942, and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in ’43, and 1945’s “The Christmas Song” all helped make Americans, military and civilian alike, ready for a white Christmas in the safe, friendly confines of family homes.

World War II had officially ended Sept. 2, 1945, but not every soldier, sailor, pilot and Marine was near home fires; it took time for the U.S. to return to normal, whatever normal was.

The House of Adams hadn’t been established in Enterprise by Christmas ’45; your scribe wouldn’t begin observing Christmas until ’49.

While recently studying a facsimile of the “1945 Sears Christmas Book,” it became obvious American youngsters and oldsters wouldn’t be celebrating Christmas ’45 with lavish gifts; wait’ll next year must’ve been their cry.

Rationing was still in effect in many economic areas, with children’s toys indirectly among its victims.

In ’45, toy trucks and other rolling stock were made of wood, not steel but some had wheels that MOVED!

Especially those big enough for little scamps to ride.