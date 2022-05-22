Coincidences and quotes

On Sunday May 22, 1859, the Scottish lad who’d become Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was born.

Doyle made a doctor, but is best remembered for creating Sherlock Holmes, the fictional detective about whom at least 52 movies have been made, most recently 2015’s “Mr. Holmes,” starring Ian McKellen, of all people.

Doyle’s birth was likely the biggest May 22 memorable event ever, sooo, see you next Sunday!

‘Tain’t so.

Gotta finish today, first, by looking at a May 22 coincidence in baseball, beginning when Roger Maris of New York’s Yankees walked five times (a record four times intentionally) in a nine-inning game on that 1962 Tuesday.

On Tuesday, May 22, 1990, Chicago Cubs outfielder Andre “The Hawk” Dawson was intentionally walked a record five times.

Hmmm.

Elsewhere on this date, U.S. Pres. Richard Nixon confessed his role in the Watergate cover-up in 1973, and in 1992, Johnny Carson hosted “The Tonight Show” the last time.

That complete final show can be seen on YouTube nowadays.

Hard to believe it aired 30 (THIRTY) years ago.

‘Twas a time in the 1960s lucky ones of us living in Alabama on weekdays could go to sleep watching Carson and wake up watching Gordon Edwards Burns, both on WSFA.

Who was G.E. Burns and why’d we watch him?

G.E. was better known as Country Boy Eddie (Eddy), a singer/fiddler/guitarist whose “Country Boy Eddie Show” ran on Birmingham TV from 1957-93.

Eddie supposedly introduced a young Dolly Parton on his show and welcomed guests Pat Boone, Eddy Arnold, Dizzy Dean, Chill Wills, Chet Atkins, original “Tonight Show” host Steve Allen and beautician Wynette Byrd during Eddie’s 36-year TV run.

Haven’t been able to find out if another great country singer, Warlick O’Dell “Peso” Dollar and the Counterfeit Bills (“Sixteen Miles”), ever appeared with Country Boy, whose “Hang in There Like a Rusty Fishhook” remains ageless.

Still lucubrating on that, while also lubricating with a bowl of N.K. Hurst 15 Bean Soup (aka “Hurst Ham Bean Brand”), introduced in Indiana in 1938.

“Peso” hawked that pantry staple via American TVs for decades.

Recently, your scribe’s been revisiting lists of quotations, many by “Anonymous” or “Stolen,” gathered over the years, like:

“The law of gravity is the only law he ain’t broke.”

“Tomorrow never comes, doesn’t it?”

“He’s pluckin’ the wrong chicken.”

“Let’s quit talking in public about anything involving sex and put such topics where they should be … in the backseats of ’57 Fords.”

“It’s been amazing how many people regularly have the wool pulled over their eyes but won’t wear COVID masks.”

“Every now and then there’s a sniff of childhood for those who pay attention.”

“Paper clips seldom change.”

“What happens inside your body when you eat tofu?”

“Ain’t rememberin’ wonderful!”

“Some days smell like last Thursday.”

“Ever felt like you wuz wearin’ cast iron drawers in a magnet garden?”

“Modern life’s gettin’ to be like pickin’ a sore nose.”

“It’s your baby, you rock it.”

“If you have a really good mousetrap, you won’t need as much cheese.”

“With all these current, ceaseless historical rewrites, what’ll history teachers teach 50 years from now?”

Hmmm.

Then there’s this final thought for today/everyday, Sherlock:

“May he rest in peas … and fried okra, turnips, squash casserole and a rasher of pecan pie ...”