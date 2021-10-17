Days of Celebration

Many Americans love a party, a celebration.

But nowadays, we don’t always celebrate special days for looking ahead to the next one(s).

Thank goodness, we survived Columbus Day and No Bra Day this week and if we make it until Wednesday, we should celebrate Pronouns Day, before looking forward to National Flossing Day, aka (The Original) Black Friday in November.

In many places, Thanksgiving, a holiday U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt, greatly valued, is mostly Black Friday Eve.

Hmmm.

TODAY, naturally, is National Pasta Day, a time we pause to reflect on noodles, without prejudice due to sex, race, nationality, religion, political affiliation, glutens, favorite sport, IQ and/or musical preference.

Today’s important because we’re living it and, historically, because important events have broken out every day of every year … and it appears from inside the House of Adams, nothing stops events and, later, changes to them, from happening.

For example, 2018 research showed Mount Vesuvius erupted on October 17, not August 24, in 79 A.D.!

We already knew that.