Days of Celebration

Many Americans love a party, a celebration.
But nowadays, we don’t always celebrate special days for looking ahead to the next one(s).
Thank goodness, we survived Columbus Day and No Bra Day this week and if we make it until Wednesday, we should celebrate Pronouns Day, before looking forward to National Flossing Day, aka (The Original) Black Friday in November.
In many places, Thanksgiving, a holiday U.S. Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt, greatly valued, is mostly Black Friday Eve.
Hmmm.
TODAY, naturally, is National Pasta Day, a time we pause to reflect on noodles, without prejudice due to sex, race, nationality, religion, political affiliation, glutens, favorite sport, IQ and/or musical preference.
Today’s important because we’re living it and, historically, because important events have broken out every day of every year … and it appears from inside the House of Adams, nothing stops events and, later, changes to them, from happening.
For example, 2018 research showed Mount Vesuvius erupted on October 17, not August 24, in 79 A.D.!
We already knew that.
Any day now, expect someone with Internet access to prove: RCA wasn’t created as a subsidiary of GE on this date in 1919, and after escaping Nazism in Germany, Albert Einstein didn’t arrive in the U.S. on Oct. 17, 1933.
Other historical facts haven’t yet changed, such as the following examples of entertaining births on October 17:
- Irene Ryan (1902-73), “Granny” on “The Beverly Hillbillies,” in El Paso.
- Playwright Arthur Miller (1915-2005) in New York City; on June 29, 1956, Arty married Marilyn Monroe.
- Rita Hayward (1918-87) “Gilda” in New York City.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” starring James Stewart, was released on this date in 1939, and it’s still current, especially now, for anyone whose U.S. patriotism is waning.
On this date in 1957, “Jailhouse Rock,” starring Vern and Gladys’s son, Elvis, premiered in Memphis; exactly six years later, the Beatles recorded “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in London.
Last week, after all these years since 1970, former Beatle Paul McCartney said John Lennon, not Paul, really broke up the band.
On Oct. 17, 1967, “Hair” premiered on Broadway.
Regardless of deaths and passage of time, enjoyment of movies and music recorded decades ago remains strong.
Steve McQueen’s flick, “Bullitt,” was released 53 years ago today and its chase scene is as dramatic as ever, and “My Ding-a-Ling,” Chuck Berry’s only No. 1 hit (Oct. 17, 1972), ain’t changed lyrics.
Movies and music aren’t the only unforgettable parts of our lives; another October 17 memory, apparently, hasn’t faded into the yesteryear’s mists:
Thirty-five years ago today, the U.S. Senate approved an immigration bill prohibiting hiring of illegal aliens and offered amnesty to illegals who entered prior to 1982.
Gone but not forgotten, five entertainers still revered in the HoA died on October 17:
- Billy Williams, 1972 (b. 1910).
- Tennessee Ernie Ford, 1991 (b. 1919).
- Joey Bishop, (b. 1918) and Teresa Brewer (b. 1931) both 2007.
- Levi Stubbs, 2008 (b. 1936).
Hmmm.
On 1966’s “Four Tops Live!” album, during the tune “Baby I Need Your Loving,” Levi recited some timeless advice given him by his father that’s still true today:
“… If you want your prayers answered, get up off your knees and do something about ’em …”