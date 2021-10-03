Hopefully, there was a “… whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on …” at your place Wednesday saluting Jerry Lee Lewis on his 86th birthday.

Who’d a thunk “The Killer” would be the alleged last survivor of the Million Dollar Quartet who gathered for an impromptu recording session at Sun Records in Memphis Dec. 4, 1956?

Jerry Lee was joined by Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, of course, behind the historic mic and even though those three are supposedly dead, their music is as powerful as it was when Rock & Roll gotta lotta young’uns, our parents and other adults all shook up in the mid-1950s.

Left us breathless-ah ...

Before those guys’ tunes reached the House of Adams, your scribe’s favorite ditty was the mystifying “(How Much Is That) Doggie in the Window,” by “The Singing Rage, Miss Patti Page” (nee Clara Ann Fowler), that reached No. 1 on record charts Oct. 3, 1953.

That 45 rpm record, with a dog barking on it, often played hours on end on the HoA’s genuine Howdy Doody record player, driving your scribe’s renegade cocker spaniel, aptly named “Blackie,” nuts.