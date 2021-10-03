Hopefully, there was a “… whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on …” at your place Wednesday saluting Jerry Lee Lewis on his 86th birthday.
Who’d a thunk “The Killer” would be the alleged last survivor of the Million Dollar Quartet who gathered for an impromptu recording session at Sun Records in Memphis Dec. 4, 1956?
Jerry Lee was joined by Elvis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins, of course, behind the historic mic and even though those three are supposedly dead, their music is as powerful as it was when Rock & Roll gotta lotta young’uns, our parents and other adults all shook up in the mid-1950s.
Left us breathless-ah ...
Before those guys’ tunes reached the House of Adams, your scribe’s favorite ditty was the mystifying “(How Much Is That) Doggie in the Window,” by “The Singing Rage, Miss Patti Page” (nee Clara Ann Fowler), that reached No. 1 on record charts Oct. 3, 1953.
That 45 rpm record, with a dog barking on it, often played hours on end on the HoA’s genuine Howdy Doody record player, driving your scribe’s renegade cocker spaniel, aptly named “Blackie,” nuts.
Blackie, a yard dog, liked Elvis and them, and were he alive, Blackie’s howls would explain why music of our youth serves Baby Boomers and our pooches faithfully to this day.
Elvis, then 10, reportedly gave his first public performance on this date in 1945; Elvis and Jerry Lee were born in 1935, three years after Carl and Johnny.
On Oct. 3, 1941, Ernest Evans, aka Chubby Checker, was born; his version of Hank Ballard’s “The Twist” went viral ... twice, August 1960 and November ‘61.
Hmmm.
October 3 should run for “Entertainment Day.”
“Father Knows Best,” (1954), “Captain Kangaroo” and “The Mickey Mouse Club” (1955), “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960) and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Mr. Ed” (1961) all launched on October 3.
If viewers know where to look, these timeless TV standards still air their way into Boomers’ homes, phones … wherever classic programming is appreciated.
Other still impactful October 3 events: President Abraham Lincoln designated November’s last Thursday as Thanksgiving Day, 1863, and President Woodrow Wilson signed the U.S. Federal Income Tax Law, 1913.
Note: In 1942, Thanksgiving became November’s fourth Thursday.
One of sports’ BIGGEST moments happened Oct. 3, 1951, when Bobby Thomson’s 3-run homer, “The Shot Heard ’Round the World,” gave New York’s Giants a 5-4 playoff win over Brooklyn’s Dodgers, making the Giants National League champions.
Later that day, CBS-TV broadcast its first coast-to-coast prize fight, the light-heavyweight slugfest won on points by Australian Dave Sands against America’s Carl “Bobo” Olson who, with Carmen Basilio, Gene Fulmer and Kid Gavilan, seems like, boxed every Friday night live on TV, sponsored by Gillette “Blue Blades” and Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer.
On this date in 1971, tennis champion Billie Jean King became the first female athlete to win $100,000 in a year.
On October 3
- “Bullet” Bob Armstrong was born, 1939;
- Soul singer James Brown’s one-time valet, Al Sharpton, arrived in Brooklyn, 1954; and
- B.B. King gave his last live performance, at Chicago’s House of Blues, 2014.
Hmmm.
While informative, none of the above data solved the oldest continuing HoA mystery:
Never have found out how much that doggie in the window was …