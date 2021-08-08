Don’t rely on a rabbit’s foot to protect you

There are 365 days in 2021; August 8, is ONE of ’em, one that could take its rightful place among this date’s historic events.

We’ll see.

There are certainly enough epic happenings, notably the COVID-19 vaccination/masking conundrum, that make mindful the old experiment involving a hungry donkey, two bales of hay and a football field.

To experiment, place one bale of hay on each 40-yard line; lead your donkey to the 50, turn him around in circles twice, making sure he spies both bales.

Walk away, and watch the donkey … he’ll likely starve to death because he can’t decide which bale to eat ...

From here, looks like Americans may face THREE inoculation options:

States adopting president’s $100 bonus payment can attract folks who’d enjoy getting poked for a C-note.Possible presidential announcement that after August 31, shots will cost $100.Health insurance providers might cease covering COVID medical expenses for un-vaccinated citizens.

Hmmm.