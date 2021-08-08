Don’t rely on a rabbit’s foot to protect you

There are 365 days in 2021; August 8, is ONE of ’em, one that could take its rightful place among this date’s historic events.
We’ll see.
There are certainly enough epic happenings, notably the COVID-19 vaccination/masking conundrum, that make mindful the old experiment involving a hungry donkey, two bales of hay and a football field.
To experiment, place one bale of hay on each 40-yard line; lead your donkey to the 50, turn him around in circles twice, making sure he spies both bales.
Walk away, and watch the donkey … he’ll likely starve to death because he can’t decide which bale to eat ...
From here, looks like Americans may face THREE inoculation options:
States adopting president’s $100 bonus payment can attract folks who’d enjoy getting poked for a C-note.Possible presidential announcement that after August 31, shots will cost $100.Health insurance providers might cease covering COVID medical expenses for un-vaccinated citizens.
Hmmm.
The U.S. Congress adopted the dollar as our monetary unit on this date in 1786, long before Smith & Wesson patented metal bullet cartridges Aug. 8, 1854.
Will Kellogg invented corn flakes Aug. 8, 1898, and in 1942, six Nazi saboteurs, who’d landed in the U.S. under darkness, were executed in Washington, D.C.
Kellogg didn’t start out to produce simple breakfast fare, but those Nazi invaders came ashore from German U-boats on purpose, at night.
July 2021 saw underwater explorers confirm scores of U.S. ships were sunk by U-boats just off North Carolina’s coast; evidence of similar activity in the Gulf of Mexico is currently being examined.
On Aug. 8, 1945, Pres. Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations Charter.
Another charter, for Alabama Public Television, granted in 1953, launched the nation’s first PBS network; WDIQ (KMCT), Channel 2, began operation in Dozier on this date in ’56.
Twelve years later, Aug. 8, 1968, the Republican National Convention in Miami nominated Richard M. Nixon for president; exactly six years later, Nixon announced his resignation effective at noon August 9.
On this date in 2014, the World Health Organization declared West Africa’s Ebola outbreak an international concern.
Hmmm.
August 8 has been a good day for baby boomer’s music, i.e. 1960, when Bryan Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” hit No. 1.
Three years later, some radio stations declared The Kingsmen’s “Louie, Louie” obscene.
In 1964, The Rolling Stones performed their first Dutch concert; their No Filter Tour reaches Atlanta this November 11.
On this date in 1921, Webb Pierce was born in West Monroe, Louisiana.
As an oldies disc jockey for decades, requests for “country” music always yield Webb’s “There Stands the Glass.”
In 1932, Mel Tillis was born in Pahokee, Florida; Melvin later had a hit on, “I Ain’t Never,” a tune he sorta wrote for Webb.
On Aug. 8, 1933, Joe Tex was born in Rogers, Texas, thank goodness; his “Skinny Legs and All” entered Billboard’s charts Oct. 28, 1967, the day after Enterprise High School’s Wildcats beat Andalusia, 20-7, amid our senior year’s homecoming festivities.
Connie Stevens was born on this date in 1938 in Brooklyn; her “Sixteen Reasons” was IT in February 1960.
Still is.
Hmmm.
One last COVID-19 thought: Don’t rely on a rabbit’s foot to protect you.
Didn’t help the rabbit …