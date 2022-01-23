Driving fast towards a slow hike

There were no other people sightings until I neared the end, on the flat part of the trail near the water that has a name I don’t recall. I was looking at the clusters of dead leaves resting quietly on the calm water when I heard a motor whose sound steadily came closer. Thinking it a motorcycle, which I had never witnessed on any of these winding paths, it came around the bend ahead and I saw it was a four-wheeler, with a middle-aged man likely younger than myself, who slowed when he saw me but gave it a gentle throttle when he saw me step to the side and out of the way. We locked eyes when he got close and he spoke first, telling me good afternoon. He wore no helmet and his thick white hair was perfect, perhaps held by a spray. “Howdy howdy,” I said back, trying to sound friendly because I felt a sense of guilt coming from him and I wanted him to know I was not the law. How was he to know, unless I smiled a little, that there were many rules I wasn’t in accord with and some of them, like maybe one that prohibited motorized carriers on these paths, could be overlooked at certain times, like in winter when no one was near.