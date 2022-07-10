Eden in their souls

I read the other day that teenagers in a town in Vermont have decided to not wear clothes when they “hang out” around the town. They are apparently doing it, as one of the nudists said, “because we can.”

When I was in high school back in the ‘70s, streaking was popular among the guys. I guess the girls did it also, but I never witnessed one. The girls I knew in high school had more sense than the guys. Pity.

One guy I knew streaked on the State Capital grounds while a couple of us waited for him in the car. We thought at the time it would have been funny to leave him there, but he was pretty tough, and so we waited. The thought of a naked guy beating us up wasn’t very appealing. The weird thing (well one weird thing) about that time was, we were the only ones there to see him do it. I mean, if you want to be naked in public, don’t you first need a public?

There was another time when a buddy and I were in a popular pizza joint. It was a Friday night and we were in the back room playing foosball. Two other guys we knew, who also went to our school, came over to us and said they were going to streak from the bathroom, through the big crowd in the eating area and out the front door. There was, however, someone nearby at the drink counter who was listening closely. It was the assistant manager, who had overheard everything. He had a plan of his own.

We left our game and moved out into the main eating area for a better view, and watched as the manager went over to the front door and put his key in the lock. Seconds later the bathroom door exploded open with a bang and the two naked sprinters, wearing nothing but ski masks and Nikes, came whooping and hollering by the picnic style tables filled with hungry families.

When they got to what they believed was their exit to freedom and fame, they were instead greeted with a thud from the unmoving locked door, and faster than you can say zipper, their one brief shining moment was quashed. If you’ve ever wondered why it’s only the face that blushes, it isn’t.

They turned to each other and tried to salvage some speck of pride by waving at the crowd as they slowly walking back towards the bathroom to put on the clothes they carried under their arms. It was the crowd that now whooped and hollered, seemingly happy to have had something to watch for a moment other than the large TV.

My friend and I stared as those unsightly forms disappeared into the bathroom, then returned to foosball, storing away the gift of another high school memory.

Perhaps we should all take a brief moment and thank the many fools whose paths we crossed in life, who laid it all, and I mean all, out there for the world to see, while the rest of us stood by fully clothed and watch.

It’s different in Vermont, where the teens aren’t running by in only ski masks and tennis shoes. There they are relaxed, exposing everything, including their faces, as they lounge around the small town square. Their stripping started in early summer when a young woman sat naked on a park bench. Then another woman joined in and took her shirt off downtown.

It wasn’t long before the fad spread and a downtown music festival promoting nudity and rebelliousness even attracted nude hula hoopers.

For now, most of the citizens in the Vermont town don’t seem too worried about it, with many taking the attitude of the town clerk, who said, “As soon as winter comes, there won’t be a story anymore.”