Encouraging events of the past

1962—Mr. M (aka Dr. X) defeated Verne Gagne to become NWA champion; National Football League banned grabbing face masks

1977—Oakland’s Raiders beat Minnesota’s Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI, with Fred Biletnikoff earning MVP

1991—Pete Rose banned from Hall of Fame election forever for gambling

1997—Heart attack sent Frank Sinatra back to hospital

In photography’s early decades, who could’ve thought more pictures will be taken in 2022 with phones than with cameras?

Who’d’a thought a dog movie, like 2020’s “Call of the Wild,” would have all the dogs in it generated by computers?

Anyone else wondering if Major League Baseball owners and MLB Players Association will agree to a new contract for the 2022 season to be played?

Joe Louis (Barrow), born in Lafayette, Alabama, defended his championship 29 times between 1939-41, then fought charity, fund-raising matches before enlisting in the Army during World War II.