Encouraging events of the past

So here we are, a week into 2022, a year that’ll hopefully end with these words, “Thank goodness, ain’t it great this COVID mess is behind us?!”
Today, despite COVID case numbers reaching new levels to begin the year, on a historical date of positive accomplishments, hopefully there’ll be encouraging events, like those happening on this date in:
1839—Daguerreotype photographic process announced in French Academy of Science
1894—William K.L. Dickson’s motion picture, “Edison Kinetoscopic Record of a Sneeze” aka “Fred Ott’s Sneeze,” earned first U.S. copyright for the format
1903—Baseball’s National and American Leagues made peace
1942—In his 20th title defense, Joe Louis knocked out Buddy Baer in the first round of their rematch in Madison Square Garden to keep heavyweight boxing championship
1952—U.S. Marines announced Ted Williams would be returned to active military duty during Korean War
1956—The musical, “Peter Pan,” starring Mary Martin, was broadcast live for second time on NBC
1959—“Rawhide,” with Clint Eastwood, premiered on CBS
1962—Mr. M (aka Dr. X) defeated Verne Gagne to become NWA champion; National Football League banned grabbing face masks
1977—Oakland’s Raiders beat Minnesota’s Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI, with Fred Biletnikoff earning MVP
1991—Pete Rose banned from Hall of Fame election forever for gambling
1997—Heart attack sent Frank Sinatra back to hospital
OK?
In photography’s early decades, who could’ve thought more pictures will be taken in 2022 with phones than with cameras?
Who’d’a thought a dog movie, like 2020’s “Call of the Wild,” would have all the dogs in it generated by computers?
Anyone else wondering if Major League Baseball owners and MLB Players Association will agree to a new contract for the 2022 season to be played?
Joe Louis (Barrow), born in Lafayette, Alabama, defended his championship 29 times between 1939-41, then fought charity, fund-raising matches before enlisting in the Army during World War II.
Watching “Peter Pan” and the “Miss America Pageant” were events in the ’50s, when boxing, wrestling and NFL football games were the most-watched sporting events by Baby Boomer parents, who often gathered together for cake and coffee after dark, while young’uns watched “Rawhide,” “Gunsmoke” and “M Squad.”
Hmmm.
On this date in 1925, actor Lee Van Cleef (“For a Few Dollars More”) was born, and in 1928 Domenico Modugno, Italian singer-songwriter, was born.
Modugno’s version of “Volare” (“Nel blu dipinto di blu”) reached No. 1; Dean Martin’s version No. 12 and the McGuire Sisters No. 80, all in ’58, like unto have wore us out.
In 1935, Bob Denver, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” and “Gilligan’s Island,” first saw daylight.
On Jan. 9, 1940, singer Little Jimmy Boyd, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” arrived in Mississippi a little more’n a fortnight after Santa’s visit; singer/activist Joan Baez was born in New York a year later.
Crystal Gayle (“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”) arrived on this date in 1951, when her sister, Loretta Lynn was about 19.
Hmmm.
Sinatra, “Old Blue Eyes,” outlived his 1977 heart attack by 21 years and continued making records and movies fans enjoy to this day.
“Do Be Do Be Do …”