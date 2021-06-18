Enterprise sports facilities something to behold

Wish there’d been time to take these guys on an Enterprise sports tour together so they could be amazed.

Gyms, for example: Coppinville Junior High (old and new), Dauphin Junior, Enterprise High (2), YMCA, Moose Hope and Enterprise State Community College.

Hey, that’s an impressive array even without the historic 1939 gym senselessly demolished at what was Enterprise Junior High School.

Enterprise now has two top-quality football stadiums, R.L. Bates Memorial and Wildcat, plus adjacent practice fields better conditioned than many stadiums the Cats travel to each autumn.

Wish the veteran Cats could walk on Wildcat Stadium’s new artificial turf; it’s impressive and would be welcomed at many a college stadium.

While at EHS, they also could inspect eight tennis courts, regulation track, weight room and brand-new baseball/softball complex.

It’s a shame if the Cats lose anything, anywhere on campus nowadays.

Then there are fields maintained by the City of Enterprise, its own self, that’ll soon be joined by facilities for additional sports.