Enterprise sports facilities something to behold

So, there they were in Enterprise City Cemetery to honor lifetime friend, Dr. Billy Moates, who’d lived in Pensacola until April 21.
Among the two dozen or so friends gathered as Billy’s cremains were placed in the family plot with his parents, Homer and Gladys, May 21, were several guys who, when playing ball at Enterprise High School in the early-to-mid-1960s, held your scribe’s attention.
Lee Warren, Eddie Lammon, Jerry Snead, Billy Cotter, Herbie Gannon, and Jimbo Reese, mostly multi-sport Wildcats, had no idea a lifetime ago your scribe and other young’uns watching them—a few struggling with the Mandela Effect—would treasure those guys’ glorious exploits even now.
Also on hand were another former Wildcat, Ed Crosby, and several ladies, who similarly strode those red tile EHS hallways; if you want to know what years, Hilda Henderson Hagins, Joyce Neal Henderson, Judy Nichols Phillips, Faye Searcy Wells, Carole Doughtie Birchfield, Phyllis Russell Tanner, Nan McEachin Dowling and Mary Rollins Cannon may say, in the words of award-winning Southern columnist/author Celia Rivenbark, to “mind your own bidness, hons!”
Before, during and after Billy’s service, talk among the lifelong ’Cats covered select ’50s sports topics, including countless games played in backyards—one that included railroad tracks—and behind City School, then the only organized youth baseball field here.
Wish there’d been time to take these guys on an Enterprise sports tour together so they could be amazed.
Gyms, for example: Coppinville Junior High (old and new), Dauphin Junior, Enterprise High (2), YMCA, Moose Hope and Enterprise State Community College.
Hey, that’s an impressive array even without the historic 1939 gym senselessly demolished at what was Enterprise Junior High School.
Enterprise now has two top-quality football stadiums, R.L. Bates Memorial and Wildcat, plus adjacent practice fields better conditioned than many stadiums the Cats travel to each autumn.
Wish the veteran Cats could walk on Wildcat Stadium’s new artificial turf; it’s impressive and would be welcomed at many a college stadium.
While at EHS, they also could inspect eight tennis courts, regulation track, weight room and brand-new baseball/softball complex.
It’s a shame if the Cats lose anything, anywhere on campus nowadays.
Then there are fields maintained by the City of Enterprise, its own self, that’ll soon be joined by facilities for additional sports.
Currently, there are two soccer fields and a softball four-plex adjoining Johnny Henderson Park, six tennis courts, two softball fields and Lint Warren Field at Donaldson Park, plus Griffin Field, and six baseball fields, two tennis courts, two beach volleyball courts and a skateboard park around M.N. “Jug” Brown Recreation Center.
There’s a youth practice baseball field near the old Coppinville school and an adult-sized baseball field at Peavy Park, where present soccer fields will soon be joined by two more at the corner of Bellwood Road and Wallace Drive, adjacent to ESCC’s softball/baseball complex.
Speaking of ESCC, where there’s already a soccer field, wish the vintage Cats and Billy Moates could see the brand-spanking new, state-of-the-art batting cages, visible proof positive ESCC President Matt Rodgers and his staff are making major improvements.
What’s observable at ESCC is just the tip of a rare, good-natured iceberg.
Hmmm.
Sorta describes Matt Rodgers in every respect … to someone who’s known him since he was almost 2 …