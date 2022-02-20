Finding wisdom and nonsense in old emails

A friend sent me a list entitled – THINGS WE ALL SHOULD KNOW. Here are a few of them.
1. The first couple to be shown in bed together on prime time TV was Fred and Wilma Flintstone. (So that’s what yabba-dabba-doo means)
2. Many years ago, in Scotland, a new game was invented. It was ruled “Gentlemen Only…Ladies Forbidden”…and thus the word GOLF entered into the English language.
3. It is impossible to lick your elbow. (Probably discovered since Covid)
4. What do bulletproof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laser printers all have in common? They were invented by women. (See how productive you can be when you don’t waste your time playing golf?)
5. It was the accepted practice in Babylon 4,000 years ago that for a month after the wedding, the bride’s father would supply his son-in-law with all the mead he could drink. Mead is a honey beer and because their calendar was lunar based, this period was called the honey month…which we know today as the honeymoon.
6. In English pubs, ale is ordered by pints and quarts. So in old England, when customers got unruly, the bartender would yell at them – “Mind your pints and quarts and settle down.” It’s where we get the phrase “Mind your P’s and Q’s.”
7. Many years ago in England, pub frequenters had a whistle baked into the rim, or handle, of their ceramic cups. When they needed a refill, they used the whistle to get some service. “Wet your whistle” is the phrase inspired by this practice.
Anyone tried to lick your elbow yet?
This other list was sent to me a while back. You may want to pass it along to a teenager you know
1. Life is not fair, get used to it.
2. The world won’t care about your self-esteem. The world will expect you to accomplish something before you feel good about yourself.
3. You will not make $100,000 a year right out of high school. You won’t be a vice-president with a car phone until you earn both.
4. If you think your teacher is tough, wait till you get a boss, he doesn’t have tenure.
5. Before you were born, your parents weren’t as boring as they are now. They got that way from paying your bills, cleaning your clothes and listening to you talk about how cool you are. So before you save the rainforest from the parasites of your parents’ generation, try “delousing” the closet in your room.
6. Life is not divided into semesters. You don’t get summers off and very few employers are interested in helping you find yourself. Do that on your own time.
7. Television is not real life. In real life people actually have to leave the coffee shop and go to jobs.
8. Be nice to nerds. Chances are you’ll end up working for one.
9. After eating an entire bull, a mountain lion felt so good he started roaring. He kept it up until a hunter came along and shot him. The moral: When you’re full of bull, keep your mouth shut.
***
An online contest was held to determine the most unusual U.S. street name. The winner was Psycho Path. Divorce Court came in second.
Psycho Path is a small private lane in Traverse City, Mich., while Divorce Court is in Heather Highlands, Pa.
The third prize went to to Farfrompoopen Rd., which the site editors said is the only way to get to Constipation Ridge in Story, Ark.
Several intersection combinations also got honorable mentions, including
Nixon/Bluett, in Ann Arbor, Mich., and the corner of Clinton and Fidelity, in
Houston.
There is also an intersection of Stroke and Acoma, in a retirement section of
Lake Havasu, Wisconsin.