Finding wisdom and nonsense in old emails

7. Many years ago in England, pub frequenters had a whistle baked into the rim, or handle, of their ceramic cups. When they needed a refill, they used the whistle to get some service. “Wet your whistle” is the phrase inspired by this practice.

1. Life is not fair, get used to it.

2. The world won’t care about your self-esteem. The world will expect you to accomplish something before you feel good about yourself.

3. You will not make $100,000 a year right out of high school. You won’t be a vice-president with a car phone until you earn both.

4. If you think your teacher is tough, wait till you get a boss, he doesn’t have tenure.

5. Before you were born, your parents weren’t as boring as they are now. They got that way from paying your bills, cleaning your clothes and listening to you talk about how cool you are. So before you save the rainforest from the parasites of your parents’ generation, try “delousing” the closet in your room.