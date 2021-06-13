Five oceans, or six?

Attention baby boomers and our remaining elders:
Here we go again!
Remember several years ago when we learned Pluto had been deplanetized?
Well, now we’re told Earth’s fifth ocean has been named.
On June 8, the Southern Ocean officially joined the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian and Pacific.
That total of five is incorrect; we’ll explore that below.
But first, gotta wonder what’s the next change that’ll addle boomers; what else will we have to learn/unlearn?
One of the first informational changes many boomers made involved adding Alaska and Hawaii (aka Hawai’i) as U.S. states, messing up the array of stars on the nation’s flag that was good enough for the Greatest Generation in their youth.
Note: Tomorrow’s Flag Day, supposedly, in most states.
This day and time, historical negationism, including “Woke” in some applications, offers surprises aplenty.
Don’t be shocked if someone comes along proclaiming, “Sing it over and over and over again” ain’t among the official lyrics in Frosty Morn commercials, created by Nashville’s Noble Dury & Associates.
While they’re already renaming 150 birds stuck with racist names, folks might also rewrite June 13 history, i.e. 1774, when Rhode Island became the first colony prohibiting importation of slaves; 1865, when Pres. Andrew Johnson proclaimed reconstruction of Confederate States; and 1866, when the U.S. House passed the 14th Amendment.
Seems like something could’ve been done before June 13, 1920, when the U.S. Post Office finally ruled children could NOT be sent by parcel post … as had happened numerous times.
Hmmm.
Will someone eventually declare June 13 wasn’t important to Babe Ruth?
In 1921, the Bambino homered twice for the Yankees in an 11-8 win over Detroit, and in 1948, Babe’s farewell in Yankee Stadium aired nationally on radio. Babe’s image on newsreel footage is tragically unforgettable, especially knowing he died that August 16, exactly 29 years before Elvis supposedly expired in 1977.
June 13 has been big for Charleses.
On June 13, 1922, Charlie Osborne began hiccupping and kept on for a world-record 68 years, then died 11 months after finally gettin’ shed of ’em.
Rewrite that!
On this date in 1926, Charles Jenkins demonstrated transmission of synchronized pictures/sound, i.e. early television.
The following June 13, a massive ticker-tape parade, celebrating his solo flight across an original ocean, the Atlantic, welcomed Charles A. Lindbergh to New York City.
That same Monday, in Yankee Stadium, Enterprise native Ben Paschal, playing leftfield, went 4-for-5 while hitting for the cycle in a 14-6 Yankees win against Cleveland’s (likely soon-to-be-renamed) Indians.
Babe doubled.
Your scribe has no idea what’s being taught in history classes nowadays, but hopefully events on this date leading toward and during World War II are included, so many of ’em won’t be repeated:
German Secret State Police (Gestapo) established by Hermann Goering (1933); Jews were injured and property was destroyed in Przemyal, Poland (1938); and the first V-2 rocket was launched from Peenemunde Germany, four German saboteurs landed on Long Island, NEW YORK, and the U.S. formed the Office of Strategic Services and opened the Office of War Information (1942).
Hmmm.
About those five oceans.
There are really six.
The sixth ocean is mentioned by Ernest T. Bass on “The Andy Griffith Show” episode “Old Man Kelsey’s Ocean.”
Hmmm.