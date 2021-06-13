Five oceans, or six?

Attention baby boomers and our remaining elders:

Here we go again!

Remember several years ago when we learned Pluto had been deplanetized?

Well, now we’re told Earth’s fifth ocean has been named.

On June 8, the Southern Ocean officially joined the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian and Pacific.

That total of five is incorrect; we’ll explore that below.

But first, gotta wonder what’s the next change that’ll addle boomers; what else will we have to learn/unlearn?

One of the first informational changes many boomers made involved adding Alaska and Hawaii (aka Hawai’i) as U.S. states, messing up the array of stars on the nation’s flag that was good enough for the Greatest Generation in their youth.

Note: Tomorrow’s Flag Day, supposedly, in most states.

This day and time, historical negationism, including “Woke” in some applications, offers surprises aplenty.