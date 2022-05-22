Flat tires never come at a good time

Last Monday started badly when I dropped my toothbrush in the toilet. At least I’d already brushed. Then I got outside and found that my tire was flat as Sergeant Carter’s hair on a drive through Kansas. It was Monday all right, as in morning, as in the moment of the week they write songs about, the bluesy kind. So it didn’t help that when I came out to get into my car, I found the left side sitting much lower than the right.

I walked back into the house and KM was standing in the kitchen. “Got a flat,” I informed her. She asked if I wanted her to give me a ride to work, but I needed my car so I said I would fix it.

“Do you remember how?” she asked.

“Could do it in my sleep.”

“Well why don’t you call Triple A?” she persisted, probably remembering my battery changing experience a year or so ago.

“By the time they get someone out here, I’ll be done. Besides, when I called them last month after tearing that hole in my fuel filter I think they told me I had used up all my free service calls.”

When you have four cars with a half million miles between them, Triple A is your friend.

I went upstairs to change into an old pair of jeans. Luther, my friend’s terrier who’s staying with us a few days, perked up and followed me, sensing an adventure lie ahead.

The spare was of course one of those donuts, no doubt an idea devised by some GM exec to save money for their investors. The lifting of the car on the jack was a slow process, but I finally got it high enough to remove the flat. The lug nuts came off like they were supposed to and I carried it to my trunk, spotting the culprit, a screw lodged deep into the rubber. Luther barked, acting like he’d seen it too. I removed the tire and Luther backed up as I hefted it into the trunk. At the same time my lower back once again let me know how it felt about manual labor.

After the donut was secure I lowered it to the ground. But once it got there it kept sinking, nearly to the rim. “Flat too,” I cursed under my breath.

I heard the back door and KM came over and said, “That one looks flat too.” I counted to ten before replying, but she had already gone back inside. A wise woman, she knows after 30 years when to walk away. I found my old bicycle pump in the corner of the garage. As I pumped, Luther ran circles around me, barking wildly.

I cleaned up and left the house, driving slowly down the road on my way to Jett’s Gas & Services, while other drivers on the road seemed to be staring at me and my donut with pity.

I got to Jett’s and Charles told me to pull up to the third bay and they’d fix it while I waited. The mechanic had it done in no time, telling me there were actually two screws lodged in the tire. I went inside and asked Charles what I owed him.

“Just a handshake,” he said with a smile. I gave him a big thanks and suddenly thought of the time I’d been there last summer and a cute college girl had come in selling new toothbrushes to raise money for some school project. All the men that day bought one from her. Mine had met its end earlier that morning in our commode. I told Charles about it and he reached in his drawer and pulled out a whole box of toothbrushes.

“The same cute girl?’ I asked.

“Yeah, she came back later that same day and I couldn’t resist. Have one on me.”