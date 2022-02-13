For some, airport travel still stressful

One of them, a woman, pulled up next to me and I asked if she was lost too. I don’t speak Spanish so I have no idea what she was trying to tell me, but I think it had something to do with Hertz being bad. I agreed. We drove away with her curses, the universal language, filling the Georgia air. Dazed and confused, I slowed the car to a stop and looked over at Fred for wisdom and guidance. “This is bad,” was all he said. Then, when all seemed lost, a man pulled up next to us in a beautiful black Mustang. The way the afternoon was going, I expected him to hold us up. Instead, he said that he had heard the guy from Hertz give us the wrong directions, and that if we would follow him he would take us where we needed to be. There was nothing to lose.