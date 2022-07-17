Friends compare favorite years

My old friend Fred told me the other day that 1966, the year he graduated from Catholic High, where he proudly wore the purple and gold, was a better year than 1975, the year I did the same. So I’m going to try and give him an unbiased opinion.

In 1966 I was eight, until I was nine. That was the year I lived in Oklahoma City, a place I would return to visit Rusty and Dickie, after we moved back to Little Rock. That was the trip when the folks put me on a plane by myself and on my return trip my Horny Toad escaped from his shoebox container on the plane. I don’t think TSA had been invented yet. We didn’t have Horny Toads back in Arkansas and so my plan was to introduce them and that they might multiply. The most glaring flaw in my plan was that, like with most species, you needed two Horny Toads to tango. But since mine busted free from his Adidas prison, the plan was pretty well shot anyway. You may have seen the earlier column explaining the incident, the prequel to “Snakes on a Plane.”

But back to comparisons.

January 12, 1966 – United States President Lyndon Johnson states that the United States should stay in South Vietnam until Communist aggression there is ended.

April 30, 1975 – The Vietnam War concludes as Communist forces from North Vietnam take Saigon, resulting in mass evacuation of the remaining American troops and South Vietnam civilians. As the capital is taken, South Vietnam surrenders unconditionally and is replaced with the temporary Provisional Government.

In 1966 the Dow closed at 785, the average cost of new house was $14,200.00, the average income per year was $6,900.00, the average cost of a new car $2,650.00 and gas was 32 cents per gallon.

We had “Beam me up Scotty,” “Have it your way,” and “Fly the friendly skies.”

We played Twister, listened to albums like Pet Sounds, Blonde on Blonde and Revolver.

John Lennon said the Beatles were bigger than Jesus, which brought on a public burning of Beatles albums organized by radio station KLUE in Longview, Texas, on August 13. But that ended on the on the following day when the station’s transmission tower was struck by lightening, destroying broadcasting equipment and rendering the news director unconscious. Divine intervention or not, the incident surely amused Lennon to no end.

People were reading Valley of the Dolls, and watching Bonanza and Red Skelton. The best football team was the Packers, baseball, the Orioles; and basketball, the Celtics. Jack Nicklaus won the Masters and the British Open.

Walt Disney died and sniper Charles Whitman killed 14 people and wounded 32 from atop the University of Texas at Austin Main Building tower, after earlier killing his wife and mother.

One of the best quotes from 1966 was, “We are rapidly entering the age of no privacy, where everyone is open to surveillance at all times; where there are no secrets from government.” [Osborn v. United States] Author: William O. Douglas.

The Dow closed out 1975 at 858, a gallon of gas cost 59 cents, the average cost of a new car was $3,800.00; house $48,000 and average annual income was $12,686.00.

Jack Nicklaus won the Masters and PGA and the best teams in pro sports were the Dolphins, Athletics and again, the Celtics.

We heard things like, “You won’t have Dick Nixon to kick around anymore” … “Tastes Great, Less Filling,” and “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”

The U.S. Population was 215,973,199 and life expectancy was 72.6 years. Both those numbers were up from 1966, when the population was 196,560,338 and life expectancy was 70.2 years.

The highest grossing movies in 1975 were Jaws, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Shampoo.

In 1966 the top films were Hawaii, The Bible, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Sand Pebbles and A Man for All Seasons.