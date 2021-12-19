From cynical to sentimental in a few paragraphs

I’m almost done competing in this season’s shopping wars. One night I spent a solid three hours at four different stores, finally giving up with nothing to show for the effort save some Santa cocktail napkins.
Earlier that day I noticed the guy up the street was putting his engineer’s degree to good use as he barked orders from his front yard at the rest of his family on where the lights and reindeer and all that other stuff should go. He sounded like Yul Brynner screaming at the Israelites.
A few nights later I went by and saw the finished product. He had lights on everything – bricks, lampposts, windows, bushes, grass, the mailbox, even a doghouse that I guess they moved from the back yard.
His cars have wreaths on the front and back and there is a loudspeaker that plays the “12 Days of Christmas” nonstop 24/7. They have a manger with the baby Jesus and his parents, and an ox and lamb, and the camels carrying Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar. There is also an elephant, which I don’t remember from the traditional scene, but hey, why not.
On the other side of the yard are a bunch of those lighted deer, a blow up Frosty and Santa and his sleigh, even Rudolph is there.
The only thing these people don’t have that I’ve seen before is a live Santa that sits on a big red chair out in the yard for the week before the big day, so all the kids in the neighborhood can come sit on his lap and tell him what they’d like.
Some people I knew up in Fayetteville used to do that, until the St. Nick they’d hired got a little too jolly one day from the Jack Daniels he was using to keep warm.
“Look mommy, Santa’s asleep in the yard.”
(KM just finished proofing this and she says I sound like the Grinch.)
I actually love this time of year, which I blame on my late grandmother Alice, who, if she could have had her way, would have made every day December 25th. Her excitement was contagious, and she and my grandfather are especially missed at Christmas.
Her favorite color was red and it was prominent in her home. She loved red on everything. And whenever she would spot a cardinal in her bird feeder or in a tree nearby, she would excitedly point it out to us.
My grandparents lived in a town 30 miles north of us, and would always drive down to our house on Christmas Eve. Then when my grandfather reached his mid-80’s, he couldn’t drive anymore so either I or one of my brothers would make the trip to their house and bring them back to Mom’s house.
One year we had a bad ice storm and my grandparents became resigned to not being able to get to us. But I was intent on getting them and began the slow slide north in my Jeep. Three hours later I arrived on Hunter Street, just north of the Hendrix College campus. When I pulled into their carport I saw my grandmother standing in the doorway, wearing the familiar long red wool coat and holding her black handbag. She was ready.
We made it back safely to Mom’s that year, and many years after. My grandfather passed away in 1995, at the age of 94. He died peacefully in that same house on Hunter, where he had lived with my grandmother since they moved from the president’s home at Hendrix College in 1958.
Alice lived on, fooling us all, and we were fortunate enough to have her for three more Christmases after my grandfather passed away. I think of her often at this time of year, or any time there’s a cardinal nearby.