From cynical to sentimental in a few paragraphs

Some people I knew up in Fayetteville used to do that, until the St. Nick they’d hired got a little too jolly one day from the Jack Daniels he was using to keep warm.

“Look mommy, Santa’s asleep in the yard.”

(KM just finished proofing this and she says I sound like the Grinch.)

I actually love this time of year, which I blame on my late grandmother Alice, who, if she could have had her way, would have made every day December 25th. Her excitement was contagious, and she and my grandfather are especially missed at Christmas.

Her favorite color was red and it was prominent in her home. She loved red on everything. And whenever she would spot a cardinal in her bird feeder or in a tree nearby, she would excitedly point it out to us.

My grandparents lived in a town 30 miles north of us, and would always drive down to our house on Christmas Eve. Then when my grandfather reached his mid-80’s, he couldn’t drive anymore so either I or one of my brothers would make the trip to their house and bring them back to Mom’s house.