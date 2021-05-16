From random brains of retired friends

A buddy recently told me he read that pasta sales have dropped quite a bit worldwide the past few years. He says it’s because of all the low-carb diets, like that Caveman Jurassic Park Diet that KM tried to get me to try. I was on board until she told me it was nothing but leafy plants and lean protein, and no more large pepperoni’s with beer.
I have managed to drop almost a pound through the pandemic, and at this rate will reach my goal around 2045 when I turn 88.
Then my friend, who obviously has lots of time for extra reading since he retired, told me that Americans have spent $27.5 billion on smart phones the past seven years, which could account for some of the pasta decline I suppose. Over 11 billion of that number was spent on cracked screens.
Back to food, while spaghetti wanes, raw fish, aka sushi, is still going strong, with only five percent of those polled saying they bought their California Rolls at a dollar store and just 0.1 percent getting it at gas stations. That isn’t so surprising, real truckers don’t eat sushi. Put me in their camp.
My friend had another tidbit about cracked phones. He said in a study of 236 people between the ages of 18 and 65, who use their smartphones to surf the web an average of 23 hours each week, 211 of them were found to be more prone to clumsiness and forgetfulness, like bumping into furniture or walls and forgetting why they had entered a certain room, perhaps dropping their phones in the process.
It is a huge phenomenon that probably needs more study as over a billion people log on to Facebook in a single day. That’s 1 out of every 7 people on the planet. Sorry, what was my point?
My friend then told me he and his wife are planning a trip to Yellowstone next month. It’s their favorite place. He was there six or seven years ago and came back with a good story from the park about a man named David Sowers from Denver who was visiting with his girlfriend Laura and their Australian Shepherd Jade, when they had a car accident. The dog bolted from the scene, and hid out somewhere in the massive expanse of forest. Sowers returned several times from Denver to look for his best friend but there was never a sign and he was starting to lose hope. He was about to give up but decided to go back and search for Jade one last time. It was 42 days after the accident, when Laura spotted a thin dog walking down the side of a road. It was Jade, tired and hungry but very healthy, and the three are now back home in Denver.
And finally from the dumber than dirt file, a 23-year-old Chicago man made the misdial of a lifetime when he accidentally sent nude pictures of himself to an HR manager at a company he had interviewed with for a job. Then, he did it again.
Authorities say the manager contacted police after receiving the two naked selfies. He only realized the sender was the job applicant when he made a follow up call the next morning.
According to the police report, officers then “contacted the offender who admitted to sending the photographs, explaining they were actually meant for another individual and were sent to the victim in error.”
“There was a conditional offer of employment made to this particular applicant,” Elmhurst Police Chief Michael Ruth told the Chicago Tribune. “My understanding is they’ve rescinded the offer.”
As the Buddha, or someone like him once said, “In the pinball game of life, his flippers were a little farther apart than most.”