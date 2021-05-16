From revolutionary to normal

Remember before “American Graffiti” came out in 1973, the question “Where were you in ’62” alerted baby boomers to a must-see movie?
Remember how teachers answered the same regular question, “Is this on the test?” with the same answer, “Yes!”?
Got to thinking, as our lives have COVIDLY changed, how many parts of life we now expect were once new, revolutionary and additional ways to get into our pocketbooks?
Starting at the midpoint of the 20th Century, here are some things that’ve come along:
1950: Diners Club offered credit cards, supposedly the first outfit to go that route
1954: Royal Crown Soda became the first company to sell soft drinks in cans; later, RC became the first company to offer diet/caffeine free soft drinks
1961: The Rolling Stones began when Keith Richards and Mick Jagger started their musical journey together during a conversation about American blues in an English train station
1967: The Big Mac was introduced in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, after it was previously test-marketed as The Aristocrat and Blue-Ribbon Burger
1973: First cell phone call was made by Motorola employee Martin Cooper from Manhattan to New Jersey, using a prototype of the Motorola DynaTAC 8000x phone that became commercially available 10 years later
1976: Apple co-founder Ronald Wayne cashed out just 12 days after he founded Apple with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, selling his 10 percent stake for $800 (worth more’n $35 billion today)
1977: High fives became a new trend when L.A. Dodgers teammates Glenn Burke and Dusty Baker fived during a game against Houston’s Astros on October 2
1990: Crayola’s senior crayon maker, Emerson Moser, retired after creating 1.4 billion crayons during his 35-year career … and revealed he was blue-green color blind.
1992: First text message sent by software developer Neil Papworth from his PC to the cellphone of Richard Jarvis (message said, “Merry Christmas”)
1994: Amazon, created by Jeff Bezos, who initially called it Cadabra Inc. The name was changed to Amazon some months later after his lawyer misheard the original name as “cadaver”
2004: Steve Zuckerberg launched Thefacebookn (as it was initially called) as a website connecting students at Ivy League colleges before expanding to most universities in the USA and Canada.
2005: YouTube streamed its first video, “Me at the Zoo,” featuring co-founder Jawed Karim at the San Diego Zoo
Hmmm.
Not everything that’s happened the last 71 years has had an everlasting impact, for example:
1955: After he died, Albert Einstein’s brain was stolen by the Princeton doctor who performed Einstein’s autopsy and kept the brain for research purposes and didn’t return it to the legendary physicist’s granddaughter until decades later
1956: “The Price is Right” gave a winner the choice of $4,000 cash or an elephant; contestant surprised show’s producers by choosing a Kenyan elephant
1962: “The Jetsons” debuted on TV but the program’s first full season was 1964; second and third seasons were 1985 and 1987
2007: Oklahoma’s House of Representatives declared watermelons the state’s vegetable because the strawberry was already the state fruit and because watermelons are members of the gourd family like cucumbers and squash, both vegetables
Oh, in case you’ve forgotten, Mick and Keith bonded over their mutual love for Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Howlin’ Wolf and Bo Diddley.
It’s on the test …