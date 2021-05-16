From revolutionary to normal

Remember before “American Graffiti” came out in 1973, the question “Where were you in ’62” alerted baby boomers to a must-see movie?

Remember how teachers answered the same regular question, “Is this on the test?” with the same answer, “Yes!”?

Got to thinking, as our lives have COVIDLY changed, how many parts of life we now expect were once new, revolutionary and additional ways to get into our pocketbooks?

Starting at the midpoint of the 20th Century, here are some things that’ve come along:

1950: Diners Club offered credit cards, supposedly the first outfit to go that route

1954: Royal Crown Soda became the first company to sell soft drinks in cans; later, RC became the first company to offer diet/caffeine free soft drinks

1961: The Rolling Stones began when Keith Richards and Mick Jagger started their musical journey together during a conversation about American blues in an English train station

1967: The Big Mac was introduced in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, after it was previously test-marketed as The Aristocrat and Blue-Ribbon Burger