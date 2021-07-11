Go west old man…

We are headed to Montana next week, on a trip to Glacier National Park to visit my son Matt and his girlfriend Sara, who decided they’d spend the summer up there working. Not a bad decision. We will load up the old Honda and drive the 1800 plus miles, one way. I plan to take my time getting there, stopping for sites along the way. It’s a good thing I like to drive.

Our first stop will be in Sioux City, Iowa. What’s to see in Sioux City? Well I couldn’t really say, but it is the fastest route according to Google Maps. There’s that, and the fact that I lived there for a bit when I was a young boy. That would have been 1963 to 1966. I haven’t been back since. When we left Iowa and moved to Oklahoma City, I was in the fourth grade and learned how to play baseball for a team called the Red Foxes. I was also on a soccer team, which for me was more fun than baseball. I’m hoping I can find our old house in Sioux City. I don’t have the address but do know the street so I feel good about my chances. I wonder if it will be as big as I remember.