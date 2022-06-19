Golf politics, rabid foxes and a lie

WARNING: There’s a lie in today’s official House of Adams rambling-about communique.

On “Andy Discovers America” an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show,” Andy, describing American patriots of the 1770’s, said one was “poor as Job’s turkey.”

In the HoA, when Job is mentioned, it ain’t his turkey, duh, it’s his everlasting patience.

Job’s record may be rivaled by England’s Prince Charles, who’s been waiting for his mum, Queen Elizabeth II, to retire for him to be crowned … since being born Nov. 14, 1948.

Almost 74 years.

Charles’s birth came two years after LaFayette, Alabama native Joe Louis kayoed Billy Conn on June 19, 1946, in supposedly the first televised sports/boxing event.

One June 19, 1977, Birmingham’s Hubert Green, who, as Brisco Darling could’ve noted, “serviced his country”—in the Alabama National Guard hereabouts with Jim Reese, the late David Mitchell, and the boys—won the U.S. Open by a stroke over Lou Graham.

On June 19, 1978, “Garfield,” by Jim Davis, first appeared as a comic strip.

On June 19, 2012, a man was beheaded for witchcraft/sorcery in Saudi Arabia.

Possibly by a be-header known to Arab oilionaires who’ve stirred up a waust nest by launching the Saudi LIV Golf Tour?

What’ll future golf enthusiasts/historians say about this money-driven turmoil golf’s openly become?

And what about the current tragic, problematic war between Russia and Ukraine?

The late Natalie Zacharenko, of both Soviet and Ukranian descent, could’ve settled matters there in a hurry; best known as Natalie Wood, she could’ve been the problem in the HoA.

Will future history teachers educate students about such events/people by writing on black, er, white boards?

Never mind.

Inside a growing number of this country’s sectors, history seems, uh, outdated, by folks who couldn’t hide a black cat in a coal mine.

Also looks like growing numbers of Americans, accustomed to breakneck lifestyles, believe “it don’t matter where I’m a’goin’ long as I get there quickly.”

Hmmm.

An NYC court recently decided the Bronx Zoo elephant, “Happy,” isn’t a person, a verdict seemingly unimportant to a California group pursuing a similar case.

Speaking of animals, the Essex County, New York, Health Department confirmed a rabies exposure in the Adirondack town of North Hudson, where a rabid fox bit a resident.

In 2022, rabid fox attacks, including the vixen that bit nine Americans, including U.S. Representative Ami Bera and Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo—who confirmed to CBS News they were slightly bitten while walking outside the U.S. Capitol—ain’t rare.

Bit where?

The late Leonidas Jones and Ann Becker, educators extraordinaire, would be tickled twisted legged by all this.

How about Washington’s football Commanders immediately fining assistant coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for off-handedly calling the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot a “dust up?”

Freedom of speech?

Moving on, remember y’all, it’s “Elder Appreciation Month,” all June long.

Apropos of nothing today, it’s hard to believe John Belushi died 40 years ago.

The Watergate break-in was 50 years back.

Hmmm.

One remarkable fact among all the current mania concerns Harrison Ruffin Tyler (93), grandson of John Tyler, the 10th U.S. President.

Harry’s alive in a Virginia nursing home … or he was Wednesday.

Finally, the opening WARNING sentence is today’s lie and it’s true …