Good news and bad news

Upon review, April 29, 2022, didn’t set out to be all that special, so being greeted by the following sports headlines was sorta surprising:

“MLB suspends Trevor Bauer two full seasons over sexual assault accusations”

“Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bankruptcy offenses”

“Police release findings from college baseball poisoning investigation”

“Former Enterprise High School assistant football coach Johnny Shoemaker dies in Eufaula”

“Alabama police search for woman who stole Crimson Tide yard sign and drove a stolen lawnmower to Florida”

(Bart Scott, on his time spent with Baltimore’s Ravens): “Had to make sure we had at least two people with a couple a felonies”

“Danica Patrick had implants removed over serious health issues”

“MLB announces penalties for Mets vs. Cardinals Brawl”

Hmmm.

That’s bad news aplenty.

That Mets vs. Cardinals rivalry rings a bell, something new and something old and something good, not bad.

“Something new” happened Tuesday, April 26, with this headline, “St. Louis Cardinals call up former EHS Baseball Star Brendan Donovan from Memphis.”

Donovan, a seventh-round pick by the Cards in the 2018 Draft, made his MLB debut that night against the Mets.

The fight was Wednesday.

Several days later, Donovan made history.

When the Cardinals recently sent struggling shortstop Paul DeJong to the minor leagues, it opened the way for Brendan, who also played at South Alabama, to do something that hadn’t happened in modern MLB history, at least since 1901, sources say.

Brendan made his first four MLB starts at four different infield positions.

Replacing DeJong and batting eighth in the Cardinals’ lineup against Baltimore’s Orioles, Brendan hit his first MLB homer in the bottom of the ninth inning but the Cards lost 5-3.

In 2015, as an Enterprise Wildcats shortstop, Brendan was on the Alabama Sportswriters Association 7A All-State team, and Collegiate Baseball selected him for the Louisville Slugger High School All-American team.

We knew he was good even before EHS.

Hmmm.

Then there’s this somewhat later headline: “New England Patriots choose former EHS standout Marcus Jones with the 85th pick in 87th NFL Draft”

After receiving honorable-mention All-State recognition in 2015 at EHS, Marcus earned ASWA first-team honors in 2016, when he intercepted five passes, returned three punts, one kickoff and one fumble recovery for touchdowns and caught a TD pass.

Marcus signed with Troy University, played there two years, made All-Conference, then headed to the University of Houston for two years.

Unlike most major-college footballers, Marcus continued playing everywhere after high school.

In 2021, Marcus made 47 tackles, intercepted two passes, ran back 15 kickoffs for a 34.0-yard average and two touchdowns, returned 26 punts for a 14.4-yard average and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

The Associated Press selected Marcus as a first-team All-American cornerback, and he received consensus All-American recognition as the all-purpose/return-specialist.

Marcus earned the 2021 Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile collegiate player.

Hey, those of us who saw him play junior high and high school football already knew Marcus could play almost everywhere, and we believe if he weighed 200 lbs. he’d be banned from the sport.

Hmmm.

Let’s see.

Regressing for one last April 29 headline: “Mackey Sasser retires as Wallace-Dothan baseball coach.”

As Jackie Gleason often said, “How sweet it is!” …