Graduates: your future is yours

In May 1964, your scribe, by then a freshman saxist in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band, learned two more songs, “War March of the Priests” (Felix Mendelssohn) and “March Pontifical” (Charles Gounod), we played in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium at graduation.

Played them EVERY May, ’64-67, and we were most enthused/relieved on May 27, 1968, when some two dozen of us who’d been in the late Bob McMillan’s band at one time or another, were to hear those tunes played at OUR coming-out celebration launching US toward fame and fortune.

Alas, ’twas not to be.

Rained all day May 27, dispatching our commencement walk to the EHS auditorium, accompanied by piano stylings instead of the band.

There’ve been disappointments for other EHS seniors since the dreaded Class of ’68 Jinx first struck; rain, a killer tornado impacting several EHS graduating classes—three that knew no school home of their own—and COVID-19 have been among cosmic forces upsetting EHS apple carts since 204 of us strode across the EHS stage that May Monday night, 1968’s 148th day.