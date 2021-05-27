Graduates: your future is yours

It took a certain song to make your scribe aware of graduations.
The year was 1959, late April into June, when a 34-year-old race car driver with a singing problem, Martin David Robinson, saw his eighth recording reach No. 45 on Billboard Magazine’s Top 100.
Martin David who?
We called him Marty Robbins.
Marty’s debut chart single, “Singing the Blues,” had reached No. 17 two days after your scribe’s seventh birthday, and was followed months later—April 1957—by “A White Sport Coat (And A Pink Carnation)” that reached No.2, battling with Perry Como (“Round and Round”), Charlie Gracie (“Butterfly”) and Elvis (“All Shook Up”).
Marty recorded the song in question, aka Columbia 41408, written by Roy C. Bennett and Sid Tepper, baby boomers grew to love and expect to hear this time EVERY year: “Cap and Gown.”
Don’t believe it?
Ask Bill Sellers, Enterprise High School class of 1969, about it.
By the way, the “B” side of “CAG” is “Last Night About This Time.”
Marty also warbled “El Paso,” “Don’t Worry,” “Devil Woman,” “Ruby Ann,” “Ribbon of Darkness” and “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife” among his 35 crossover chart hits.
In May 1964, your scribe, by then a freshman saxist in the EHS Wildcat Marching Band, learned two more songs, “War March of the Priests” (Felix Mendelssohn) and “March Pontifical” (Charles Gounod), we played in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium at graduation.
Played them EVERY May, ’64-67, and we were most enthused/relieved on May 27, 1968, when some two dozen of us who’d been in the late Bob McMillan’s band at one time or another, were to hear those tunes played at OUR coming-out celebration launching US toward fame and fortune.
Alas, ’twas not to be.
Rained all day May 27, dispatching our commencement walk to the EHS auditorium, accompanied by piano stylings instead of the band.
There’ve been disappointments for other EHS seniors since the dreaded Class of ’68 Jinx first struck; rain, a killer tornado impacting several EHS graduating classes—three that knew no school home of their own—and COVID-19 have been among cosmic forces upsetting EHS apple carts since 204 of us strode across the EHS stage that May Monday night, 1968’s 148th day.
Fifty-three EHS graduations later, here’s the class of 2021 strutting its stuff on the 147th day of its year, on Wildcat Stadium’s colorful artificial turf, as planned, concluding what will one day, in retrospect, become the shortest four years of these EHS alums’ lives.
Long ago, Mother advised her only child to eyeball each classmate before graduation because it’d be the last time we’d see each other.
Thought she was batty then.
Mother was right.
Haven’t seen half our bunch in 53 years.
Today, there’s almost no way 462ish of you graduates even know each other’s names; likely, you’ve never made eye contact with everyone getting diplomas together today.
Sad.
Now, newbie EHS grads, please be mindful at this important moment, you’re as old as you’ve ever been and as young as you’ll ever be … and your future is yours!
“Que sera, sera.”
That never changes.
Hmmm.
We had another song our senior year, “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” that continues to guide us decades later.
It’s on YouTube.
Whatever that is …